Better than sushi: Japan's Negitorodon on TasteAtlas top spot is a 15-minute fix

TasteAtlas recently came out with its rather elaborate list of the world's top 50 best rice dishes. Interestingly, Japan snagged the two top spots — the exquisite negitoro don emerging triumphant, followed by global favourite sushi.

Now if you raised your eyebrows at the ordering of that, you should probably introduce yourself to the indulgent but simple gastronomic pleasure of the negitorodon. Follow the recipe below.

Negitoro don Ingredients: Tuna - 150gms, rice - 150gms, perilla leaf - 1 (optional), finely chopped green onion - 1.5tbsp, kizami nori (thin strips of roasted seaweed), wasabi; for the tare (sauce) — cooking sake - 1.5tbsp, mirin - 1/2tbsp, sugar - 1tsp, soy sauce - 1tbsp, dashi powder - 1/3tsp

Method: Combine all the tare ingredients in a small saucepan and bring the mixture to a boil. Allow this to cool to room temperature. Cut the tuna into small chunks, then arrange them in a flat pile on a cutting board. Mince the tuna finely by repeatedly chopping straight down onto the pile. Spoon the rice into a serving bowl and smooth the surface. If using a perilla leaf, lay it along the side of the rice so the lower half rests on top. Spread the minced tuna over the rice, covering both the rice and the lower portion of the perilla leaf. Sprinkle the green onions over the tuna, then place the kizami nori in the center. Add the wasabi on top of the perilla leaf (if using) or directly onto the tuna. Drizzle the Tare evenly over the tuna.