    Better than sushi: Japan's Negitorodon on TasteAtlas top spot is a 15-minute fix

    It's time to expand your knowledge of the Japanese cuisine, beyond your sushi bar deep dive

    Updated on: Nov 27, 2025 1:28 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    TasteAtlas recently came out with its rather elaborate list of the world's top 50 best rice dishes. Interestingly, Japan snagged the two top spots — the exquisite negitoro don emerging triumphant, followed by global favourite sushi.

    Better than sushi: Japan's Negitorodon on TasteAtlas top spot is a 15-minute fix (Photo: Sudachi Recipes)
    Now if you raised your eyebrows at the ordering of that, you should probably introduce yourself to the indulgent but simple gastronomic pleasure of the negitorodon. Follow the recipe below.

    Negitoro don

    Ingredients: Tuna - 150gms, rice - 150gms, perilla leaf - 1 (optional), finely chopped green onion - 1.5tbsp, kizami nori (thin strips of roasted seaweed), wasabi; for the tare (sauce) — cooking sake - 1.5tbsp, mirin - 1/2tbsp, sugar - 1tsp, soy sauce - 1tbsp, dashi powder - 1/3tsp

    Method: Combine all the tare ingredients in a small saucepan and bring the mixture to a boil. Allow this to cool to room temperature. Cut the tuna into small chunks, then arrange them in a flat pile on a cutting board. Mince the tuna finely by repeatedly chopping straight down onto the pile. Spoon the rice into a serving bowl and smooth the surface. If using a perilla leaf, lay it along the side of the rice so the lower half rests on top. Spread the minced tuna over the rice, covering both the rice and the lower portion of the perilla leaf. Sprinkle the green onions over the tuna, then place the kizami nori in the center. Add the wasabi on top of the perilla leaf (if using) or directly onto the tuna. Drizzle the Tare evenly over the tuna.

    Side notes: Authentic Negitoro is traditionally made from the fatty tuna scraped from the bones and skin. Because this isn’t easy for home cooks to achieve, a sashimi-grade tuna block with a bit of fat should give you as close a possibility to the real deal. If budget isn't a concern, using tuna belly will give you a result closer to true Negitoro. Additionally, if you have access to pre-packaged Negitoro, it’s best to use that instead of mincing your own tuna.

    You can also cut back on the sugar if you prefer a less sweet sauce. Just taste as you mix to get the balance you like.

    (recipe from Japan Recipe Tin Eats)

    So are you team sushi or negitoro don?

