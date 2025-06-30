These 3-ingredient donuts are both gluten and guilt free

When the last day of the month rolls out on a Monday, the blues hit harder than usual. Guilt-free blueberry donuts for your weekday binge(Photos: Kickass Baker, Recipes Food and Cooking)

Luckily we can fight the blues with some literal blueberries! Now there's nothing quite like a bowl of fresh, ice cold blueberries but every now and then, you need that indulgent sweet treat to egg you on for the week. This air fryer recipe is just that, giving you the indulgence sans any of the guilt. It's quick, crisp, gorgeous and most importantly, gluten free. And the pay off? Bougie to say the least. Refer to the recipe below.

Air fryer blueberry donuts

Ingredients: Almond flour - 1 cup, plain Greek yoghurt - 1 cup, baking powder - 1tsp, blueberries - 1/3 cup, melted sugar-free white chocolate chips (optional for glaze)

Method: Dump the almond flour, baking powder and plain Greek yoghurt into a mixing bowl and give it a good mix. If the 'dough' feels a little too tacky, go in with some more almond flour. This is where you fold in the blueberries and immediately roll the dough into small golf-sized balls. Don't make these too big otherwise they may remain raw in the middle and overcooked on the outside. A good tip would be to first have the dough ready sans the blueberries and then work the former around the latter, lest the blueberries start bleeding and lose their juices before the dough balls make it to the air fryer.

Place these in the air fryer, spritz with some cooking oil and cook at 185C for about 8 to 10 minutes or till a crisp golden-brown hue is achieved. If you're really feeling like treating yourself go in with some melted white chocolate for the glaze and you're done!

(recipe from iRick Wiggins of Keto Snackz)

A batch of these air fryer blueberry donuts will last you the week in your fridge and can be softened and crisped up in the air fryer in under two minutes. So will you be indulging your sweet tooth early in the week?