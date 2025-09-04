Brides vs photographers:The debate over feeding wedding vendors

A viral social media dispute between an NRI bride and Delhi-based photography company We Don’t Say Cheese has sparked an unusual debate: should wedding vendors be provided food at lavish ceremonies? Photo: shutterstock for representational purpose(Photo: shutterstock )

The controversy began when the bride refused to serve meals to the photography crew during a pre-wedding event held at a 5-star venue in Delhi, arguing that at Rs6,000 a plate, it was unfair to treat vendors like guests. Feeding the 7–8-member team, she said, would have added over a lakh to her bill. She also left a one-star review for the team on Google.

Sharing a screenshot of the Google review, Richa Oberoi, business head of the photography service in question, posted on Instagram: “Our team works 12-15+ hours during wedding events. The least we expect is a meal. Asking us to leave the venue to find food is stressful, and directly impacts the quality of work.”

The episode has divided opinions, drawing responses from wedding professionals as well as brides-to-be.

“Photography requires immense physical strength,” say members of the photographer community, adding, “We are on our feet for long hours, carrying equipment, capturing moments, and ensuring no detail is missed. Food isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity.”

Riya Bajaj, of the Mumbai-based Riya Bajaj Photography — who frequently shoots international weddings — agrees, noting, “Every profession deserves dignity and respect. Events succeed because of teamwork, and food is the bare minimum one can provide.”

Jayesh Vartak, founder of Model Studio, who’s worked in the industry for 14 years, stresses the same: “Organisers should clarify food arrangements upfront. We don’t attend weddings to eat — it’s our job. But when you’re working non-stop at an event, random breaks aren’t possible. At least tell us beforehand if we must arrange our own meals.” Recalling a past incident, he shares, “During a cruise wedding, our passes even excluded drinking water. Imagine being told to ‘just adjust’ when you’re stuck in the middle of the sea.”

But some disagree. For bride-to-be Insha Javed from Noida, the matter is being exaggerated. “Weddings involve enormous costs. If a bride made such a decision, it may simply have been an attempt to cut expenses. Perhaps this is something that should be discussed in advance.”

On the other hand, some families are finding a middle ground. “We opted for lunch boxes for all crew members,” said Dhirendra More, father of a Mumbai bride, adding, “It ensured they were looked after without inflating the bill.”