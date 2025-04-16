Carrot idli, Som Tam, Cheese Filo Quiche and more: This summer say yes to snacking

Carrot Idli with Mint Coconut Chutney Ingredients for idli 1 cup - Oats Carrot Idli with Mint Coconut Chutney

½ cup - Semolina

1 cup - Curd

¼ cup – Carrot, grated

2 tbsp – Coriander

½ tsp – Mustard seeds

6–8 - Curry leaves

1 - Green chili

½ tsp - Ginger, grated

½ tsp - Baking soda

Salt to taste

2 tsp - Oil

1 - Dried red chilli

Pinch of hing

Ingredients for coconut chutney

1 - Coconut, grated

2 tbsp - Peanuts

1 - Green Chilli

½ inch - Ginger

1 bunch - Mint leaves

Method

Grind coconut, peants, mint leaves, chilli and ginger for the chutney.

Temper mustard seeds, curry leaves, dried red chili and hing in oil. Pour over the chutney.

Dry roast oats and grind into a coarse powder.

In a bowl, mix curds, oats powder, coriander, salt, semolina and carrots. Add water as needed to make an idli batter. Let it rest for 10–15 minutes.

Mix in the baking soda before adding it to the idli moulds.

Grease idli moulds with oil.

Spoon in the batter. Steam for 8-10 minutes.

Serve hot with mint coconut chutney.

Inputs by Chef Ranjeeta

Watermelon and Feta Salad

Watermelon and Feta Salad

Ingredients

½ - Watermelon, cubed

1 block - Feta cheese, cubed

1 - lemon juice and zest

1 tbsp - Extra virgin olive oil

A handful of basil and fresh mint leaves

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Method

In a small bowl, whisk olive oil, lime juice, salt and pepper.

In a bigger bowl, add the watermelon cubes, crumbled feta. Give it a toss.

Smack the basil and mint leaves and throw it in the salad bowl.

Pour the dressing over the salad and toss it gently until combined.

Sprinkle a few basil leaves as garnish and the salad is ready to eat.

Inputs by Chef Sagar Punn

Som Tam(Chef Himani Sharma Mishra)

Som Tam

Ingredients

1½ cups - Raw papaya, shredded

1 - Carrot, shredded

6–8 - Cherry tomatoes, halved

6–8 - Green beans, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 - Garlic cloves

1–2 - Thai green chilies

1 tbsp - Jaggery, grated

1½ tbsp - Lime juice

1½ tbsp - soy sauce

1 tbsp - Peanuts, crushed for garnish

Salt to taste

Method

Pound garlic and chilies in a mortar and pestle. Add jaggery and of salt, and keept pounding.

Add the green beans and tomatoes, and gently crush.

Mix in the lime juice and soy sauce.

Add shredded papaya and carrot. Toss everything with a spoon or by hand.

Taste and adjust the lime, salt and jaggery to balance the flavours.

Top with crushed peanuts and serve immediately.

Inputs by Chef Himani Sharma Mishra

Egg and Cheese Filo Quiche (Chef Shweta Bhargava)

Egg and Cheese Filo Quiche

Ingredients

1 pack - Filo sheets

2 – Bell peppers, diced

1 – Zucchini, diced

1 pack - Mushrooms, diced

2 – Garlic cloves, pods

4 – Eggs

2 tbsp - Cream

2 tbsp – Cheddar cheese

2 tbsp – Mozzarella cheese

Salt to taste

Chilli flakes to taste

1 tsp - Olive oil

1 tsp - Butter

Method

Brush filo sheets with butter and layer it in a cupcake tray.

In olive oil, sauté garlic and veggies. Season with salt and pepper and cook until tender.

In a bowl, beat eggs, cream, salt, and chilli flakes.

Spoon the cooked veggies into the filo cups. Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables and sprinkle over the cheese. Bake until eggs set and the tops are golden .

Inputs by Chef Shweta Bhargava

Spinach Crepe with Beetroot Tikki

Ingredients

½ cup - Besan

½ cup - Spinach, chopped

2 tsp - Ginger, chopped

1 tsp - Garlic, chopped

50 gms - Paneer

Salt to taste

Water as required

1/2 - Beetroot, shredded

1 - Carrot, shredded

2 - Potatoes

½ cup - Chickpeas

1 tbsp - Coriander

1 tsp - Lemon juice

½ cup - Cats

Method

Blend spinach, besan, ginger, garlic, paneer and salt to make a batter.

Cook the crepes on a non-stick pan. Set aside.

Make tikkis with carrots, beetroot, potatoes, boiled chickpeas, corriander, lemon juice and salt. Roll in the oat and shallow fry it.

Assemble by adding the tikkis in the crepes with some green chutney.

Inputs by Chef Priya Mukherji