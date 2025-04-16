Carrot idli, Som Tam, Cheese Filo Quiche and more: This summer say yes to snacking
No one wants to spend a lot of time cooking in the kitchen this summer. So, try these recipes, which are light yet satisfying meals and come together in a jiffy
Carrot Idli with Mint Coconut Chutney
Ingredients for idli
1 cup - Oats
½ cup - Semolina
1 cup - Curd
¼ cup – Carrot, grated
2 tbsp – Coriander
½ tsp – Mustard seeds
6–8 - Curry leaves
1 - Green chili
½ tsp - Ginger, grated
½ tsp - Baking soda
Salt to taste
2 tsp - Oil
1 - Dried red chilli
Pinch of hing
Ingredients for coconut chutney
1 - Coconut, grated
2 tbsp - Peanuts
1 - Green Chilli
½ inch - Ginger
1 bunch - Mint leaves
Method
Grind coconut, peants, mint leaves, chilli and ginger for the chutney.
Temper mustard seeds, curry leaves, dried red chili and hing in oil. Pour over the chutney.
Dry roast oats and grind into a coarse powder.
In a bowl, mix curds, oats powder, coriander, salt, semolina and carrots. Add water as needed to make an idli batter. Let it rest for 10–15 minutes.
Mix in the baking soda before adding it to the idli moulds.
Grease idli moulds with oil.
Spoon in the batter. Steam for 8-10 minutes.
Serve hot with mint coconut chutney.
Inputs by Chef Ranjeeta
Watermelon and Feta Salad
Ingredients
½ - Watermelon, cubed
1 block - Feta cheese, cubed
1 - lemon juice and zest
1 tbsp - Extra virgin olive oil
A handful of basil and fresh mint leaves
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Method
In a small bowl, whisk olive oil, lime juice, salt and pepper.
In a bigger bowl, add the watermelon cubes, crumbled feta. Give it a toss.
Smack the basil and mint leaves and throw it in the salad bowl.
Pour the dressing over the salad and toss it gently until combined.
Sprinkle a few basil leaves as garnish and the salad is ready to eat.
Inputs by Chef Sagar Punn
Som Tam
Ingredients
1½ cups - Raw papaya, shredded
1 - Carrot, shredded
6–8 - Cherry tomatoes, halved
6–8 - Green beans, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 - Garlic cloves
1–2 - Thai green chilies
1 tbsp - Jaggery, grated
1½ tbsp - Lime juice
1½ tbsp - soy sauce
1 tbsp - Peanuts, crushed for garnish
Salt to taste
Method
Pound garlic and chilies in a mortar and pestle. Add jaggery and of salt, and keept pounding.
Add the green beans and tomatoes, and gently crush.
Mix in the lime juice and soy sauce.
Add shredded papaya and carrot. Toss everything with a spoon or by hand.
Taste and adjust the lime, salt and jaggery to balance the flavours.
Top with crushed peanuts and serve immediately.
Inputs by Chef Himani Sharma Mishra
Egg and Cheese Filo Quiche
Ingredients
1 pack - Filo sheets
2 – Bell peppers, diced
1 – Zucchini, diced
1 pack - Mushrooms, diced
2 – Garlic cloves, pods
4 – Eggs
2 tbsp - Cream
2 tbsp – Cheddar cheese
2 tbsp – Mozzarella cheese
Salt to taste
Chilli flakes to taste
1 tsp - Olive oil
1 tsp - Butter
Method
Brush filo sheets with butter and layer it in a cupcake tray.
In olive oil, sauté garlic and veggies. Season with salt and pepper and cook until tender.
In a bowl, beat eggs, cream, salt, and chilli flakes.
Spoon the cooked veggies into the filo cups. Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables and sprinkle over the cheese. Bake until eggs set and the tops are golden .
Inputs by Chef Shweta Bhargava
Ingredients
½ cup - Besan
½ cup - Spinach, chopped
2 tsp - Ginger, chopped
1 tsp - Garlic, chopped
50 gms - Paneer
Salt to taste
Water as required
1/2 - Beetroot, shredded
1 - Carrot, shredded
2 - Potatoes
½ cup - Chickpeas
1 tbsp - Coriander
1 tsp - Lemon juice
½ cup - Cats
Method
Blend spinach, besan, ginger, garlic, paneer and salt to make a batter.
Cook the crepes on a non-stick pan. Set aside.
Make tikkis with carrots, beetroot, potatoes, boiled chickpeas, corriander, lemon juice and salt. Roll in the oat and shallow fry it.
Assemble by adding the tikkis in the crepes with some green chutney.