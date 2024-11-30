CCTV monitoring might be a reality for bars, pubs in Mumbai; Restaurateurs react to new Maharashtra govt mandate

Want to relax by enjoying a pint after work or just heading out with your friend's group, big brother will be watching. According to a new announcement by the Maharashtra government, all licensed bars and pubs will have to install Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) based CCTV at their entrances. However, this decree doesn’t include defence units. CCTV monitoring might become a reality for all bars and pubs in Mumbai(unsplash)

This round-the-clock system will transmit real-time data to a Command and Control Centre (C&CC) which is set up by the Commissioner of State Excise. These establishments, at an additional cost, will also be required to provide adequate space for the equipment, a stable broadband wired Internet of a minimum of 10Mbps and an uninterrupted power supply.

According to a report by Hospitality Biz India, this system would use AI-ML algorithms to analyse video footage in real-time and recognise objects, faces and behaviour. This would provide enhanced security and monitoring capabilities, along with sending alerts.

This has caused a lot of confusion and frustration among restaurateurs, who feel this can be intrusive and an added expense. The Hotel And Restaurant Association (Western India) – HRAWI has raised objections to the Maharashtra Government’s recent directive. The statement reads: “This is a significant privacy concern, especially for celebrity and VIP guests. Patrons come to our establishments for leisure and private business. These are unguarded moments that they spend with their family and friends. Videotapes of such moments, data storage and transmission involved present cybersecurity risks, including exposure to ransomware or hacking and exposing hotels and restaurants to data privacy and data security.”

Chetan Mehta, Vice President, HRAWI, said, “We respect the intent to boost security, but the mandate is an unprecedented financial imposition. With installation costs estimated to be in excess of Rs.5 lakhs per establishment with an additional Rs.75,000/- as yearly maintenance cost that excludes twenty-four hours of high-speed internet and two TB storage, this requirement is simply unaffordable for many small and medium businesses. Security being a state subject, the cost of such an expensive and complicated system should be borne by the State.”

We’ve spoken to several Mumbai-based business owners to understand what they think of this new mandate. Some were agreeable, but most of them had similar concerns on privacy and expenses.

Ranjit Bindra, CEO, Bastian Hospitality Private Limited:

“We are deeply committed to creating safe and secure environments for both our team members as well as our guests. Since we welcome so many guests for our bar and nightlife offerings, we want to ensure that they are spending time in healthy and risk-free surroundings - this mandate will certainly help us reach this goal. The only thing however is that the government will have to help us with costs and back us with a payment plan, as installing these advanced systems will be a huge investment.”

Pranav Rungta, Co-founder-Director, Nksha restaurant, and Vice President of NRAI Mumbai:

"This Camera mandate is a knee-jerk reaction to the Pune accident. AI is still a developing technology in India and demographic detection may not be very accurate. Forcing a restaurant to install cameras and software that are estimated to be 6 lakhs is a huge investment for developing technology, it seems a bit excessive. Some patrons might also see this as a violation of the fundamental rights of privacy.”

Akshay Shetty, Owner, Cray Craft:

"The hospitality sector plays a unique role in providing spaces for people to unwind and connect, often referred to as ‘third spaces.’ While the safety and security of our communities are priorities we wholeheartedly support, new measures such as AI surveillance in leisure venues open up important discussions about balance and transparency. For example, measures like AI monitoring in high-security zones make sense, but broader implementation across private hospitality venues would benefit from further consultation. Questions around how guest consent is managed and how data is used are central to ensuring that such initiatives foster trust and respect the guest experience.

We believe there is an opportunity to work together to ensure that innovations like AI surveillance effectively support public safety while also preserving the unique and welcoming atmosphere our industry provides. With the right approach, this could be a positive step that aligns our goals for both security and guest comfort."

Shashank Shetty, Director, Tattva Bar and Cafe:

“The Maharashtra government’s decision to mandate AI surveillance across all licensed establishments, including bars and restaurants, raises complex issues surrounding safety and privacy. On one hand, we understand the necessity of ensuring public security and monitoring for any disturbances in a responsible way. However, the implementation of AI technology must be balanced with transparency and robust data protection measures to ensure the privacy rights of patrons and staff are respected. We are committed to creating a welcoming and secure environment for our guests. If AI surveillance becomes a requirement, it is essential that the technology is deployed thoughtfully, with clear guidelines on how data is collected, stored, and used. We hope to see an open dialogue between the government, industry stakeholders, and civil society to address these concerns while prioritising safety and innovation.”