Chaat holds a special place in my heart: Anahita Dhondy

Visiting Delhi recently for a workshop organised by Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts (APCA), chef Anahita Dhondy gets candid with HTCity Foodies: "Born and raised in Delhi, I have explored the city's diverse street food offerings extensively," says the chef.

1. What are your favorite street foods from Delhi?

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Born and raised in Delhi, I have explored the city's diverse street food offerings extensively. Aloo Tikki, Gol Gappa, and various chaat dishes are my top picks, with chaat holding a special place in my heart, making it a cuisine I indulge in any time of the day.

2. ⁠What are some Parsi places in Delhi that gives you a perfect taste of the cuisine?

Over nine years, I was actively involved with Sodabottleopenerwala, contributing to the expansion of the chain to acquaint people with the rich flavors of Parsi cuisine. This cuisine has continued to thrive at locations like CyberHub, Khan Market, and Noida. Additionally, my contributions extend to other establishments like the Bombay Club and Dhanmill, offering a delightful taste of Parsi cuisine.

3. ⁠What’s your opinion on the rising popularity of regional cuisine and why is it important?

The rising popularity of regional cuisine, highlights the global shift in attention towards India's diverse culinary regions. While North and South Indian cuisines were initially prominent, exploring Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and the Northeast is gaining traction. Personally, some of my beloved dishes originate from the above mentioned states. However, I feel that these regional delicacies are not adequately represented in restaurants. I anticipate this culinary exploration trend to persist as we rediscover lost recipes from various corners of the country.

4. ⁠What are your other favorite regional cuisines and why ?

From the vibrant flavors of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa to the exquisite tastes of Kashmir, I share my love for diverse regional cuisines. I find the culinary offerings from Kerala and Andhra equally delightful. It's challenging for me to pick a favorite as I genuinely enjoy exploring the rich tapestry of food from all across India. While appreciating the popularity of dishes like butter chicken my personal preference leans towards street food, including dishes like pav bhaji and rolls. Calcutta, in particular, stands out as a vibrant food hub, making it one of my favorite culinary destinations. Undoubtedly, Bengali cuisine holds a special place as one of my favorites.