Nigella Lawson's experimental Indonesian-inspired Chicken Biryani overpowers the food traditionalist logic

In a world where identity politics has found itself as a deep-seated theme across all major sectors — be it media, cinema, fashion or food — there is a lot to appreciate when 2 narratives, cultures or flavour profiles for that matter, can beautifully amalgamate into one another to create something that is a bit of both, and a celebration in whole. Food writer Nigella Lawson's Indonesian spin on India's sacred Chicken Biryani, achieves just this. In a recent chat with Indian Express, the 'domestic goddess' opened up on the deep reverence her heart and taste buds house for Indian cuisine: "Indian food taught me a lot about (this) sensory awareness in cooking", she articulates.

Coming to her love affair with the delectable biryani, most would think twice before adding more to a recipe which already stands packed with ingredients to the brim. Not Nigella though. "Biryani is deeply rooted in Indian cooking but has influenced cuisines like Indonesian. I’ve adapted it for a London kitchen, so while it isn’t strictly Indian or Indonesian, it has familiar elements", she explains. So let's get to the recipe!

Nigella Lawson's Indonesian-inspired Chicken Biryani

Ingredients: For the marinade — Plain yoghurt - 150gms, sambal oelek - 4tbsps, kecap manis - 2tbsps, tamarind paste - 1tbsp, freshly grated ginger - 1tbsp, fat garlic cloves (peeled and grated) - 2, ground cinnamon - 2tsps, ground cardamom - 1ts, ground turmeric - 1tsp, fine sea salt - 1/2tsp, vegetable oil - 1tbsp; For the chicken — Chicken thighs (skin on the side) - 10 to 12, onions (chopped into half moons) - 500gms, vegetable oil - 4tbsps; For the rice — Bruised cardamom pods - 4, cinnamon sticks - 1 to 2, cloves - 2, star anise - 3, desiccated coconut - 25gms, pink peppercorns - 2tsps,cold water - 2L, fine sea salt - 2tbsps, sesame oil - 2tsps, lime juice - 1tsp, basmati rice - 600gms; For layering up — Sesame oil - 1tsp, toasted cumin seeds - 2tsps, desiccated coconut - 25gms, dried cranberries - 50gms; To serve — Reserved chicken skin, fresh coriander

Nigella Lawson's Indonesian-inspired Chicken Biryani(Photo: Nigella Lawson)

Method: Arrange your chicken pieces in a single layer, slather on the marinade ingredients and mix by hand. Heat oil in a big vessel (preferably with a lid) and fry the onions — on high for the first 5 minutes, and on low for 20 to 30 minutes. Add the chicken pieces to this, bone side down, with the remaining marinade. Turn the heat to high and simmer for 15 minutes with lid on. Give it a good mix before giving it a simmer for 30 minutes with the lid off. You want to be left with a gravy that is almost creamy, and 'cleaving' the chicken, as Nigella describes it. For the rice (which should be soaked in cold water for 30 minutes), scent the water with all the ingredients before cooking through. Now for the layering, place half the rice in a deep pan, followed by some sesame oil, toasted cumin seeds, desiccated coconut and dried cranberries. On this go the chicken pieces and creamy gravy. Add another layer of rice followed by a final round of the layering ingredients. Seal the vessel with foil and place it over medium high heat for 4 to 5 minutes to let the steam build up. Now drop the heat and cook for another 15 to 16 minutes. Release the steam before putting the lid back on. While the biryani receives its 'dum', pop the reserved chicken skin into the air fryer and cook for 12 to 18 minutes at the highest temp. As you serve the biryani, garnish with some crumbled crispy chicken skin and coriander.

Not just this, Nigella also has a decadent Butternut Biryani in her official recipe archive to cater to the vegan palette. She may or may not have also dabbled with a quick-fix leftover turkey biryani at some point of time. "Cooking a meal shouldn’t be about rushing to finish a recipe, it’s about getting to grips with a dish" and Nigella for one seems thoroughly acquainted in the craft of biryani making.

