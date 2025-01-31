Nourish your soul with this Ayurvedic hot chocolate recipe: A guilt free, chakra-aligned delight

If you're a chocolate lover seeking a comforting, soul-nourishing treat that aligns with your energy, this Ayurvedic hot chocolate is your perfect match. Unlike traditional store-bought versions loaded with sugar and artificial ingredients, this holistic recipe taps into the healing power of ginger and black sugar, ingredients that support your body’s natural balance. This recipe from Day with Mei combines the rich warmth of chocolate with East Asian traditional remedies, offering a nourishing experience for both your body and spirit. Ayurvedic hot chocolate

Ingredients you'll need: 2 cups milk (you can use plant-based milk for a dairy-free version), 3 oz dark chocolate, chopped (about 1/2 cup, but you can adjust),1 inch piece ginger sliced, 3 to 4 tbsp black sugar (or brown sugar if you prefer), a pinch of salt

Method: In a small saucepan, combine the milk, chopped dark chocolate, sliced ginger, black sugar, and salt. Place the pot over low heat. Stir the mixture with a spatula, allowing the chocolate to melt and the sugar to dissolve. Take your time — this is where the magic begins! Once everything has melted and combined, bring the mixture to a gentle simmer. Let it simmer for about 5 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally and scraping the bottom of the pot to ensure nothing sticks. The longer you simmer, the thicker and richer the drink will become. Once it’s reached your desired consistency, carefully remove the ginger slices (they’ve done their job of adding warmth and spice to the drink). Pour into your favourite mug and enjoy while it’s still nice and hot.

Notes: Feel free to customise it! If you like a more intense chocolate flavor, go for a higher cacao content. If you're a fan of sweeter drinks, opt for milk chocolate, or even a dairy-free alternative if that's your style. Additionally, black sugar gives this drink an earthy sweetness, but brown sugar works just as well. The ginger adds a bit of spice and warmth, making it the ultimate winter drink.

The next time you’re craving something rich and chocolatey, skip the sugary, store-bought versions and indulge in this Ayurvedic hot chocolate instead. Sip, relax, and feel the harmony with every cocoa-filled moment — guilt-free and soul-nourishing.