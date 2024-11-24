Desi Thanksgiving 2024: Pumpkin pie samosas to cranberry achar, Indian accents to add to your Thanksgiving table

Thanksgiving, celebrated on November 28 this year, is a time to indulge in decadent dishes, and while it's often associated with traditional American fare, why not bring a touch of Indian flavour to the table? These recipes are inspired by classic Indian cuisine and can seamlessly replace your usual holiday spread. From spiced potatoes to tandoori chicken and even dessert samosas, this Thanksgiving will be full of unique twists that honour the rich flavours of desi cuisine. Desi Thanksgiving dishes:

Spiced crispy smashed potatoes

These spiced smashed potatoes are a perfect blend of Thanksgiving comfort and Indian flavour. With an array of spices, these potatoes are flavorful and savoury with a satisfying crispy texture.

Spiced crispy smashed potatoes

Ingredients: 4 medium potatoes, 2 tbsp olive oil, 1 tsp coriander powder, 1 tsp garam masala, 1 tsp chaat masala, 1 tsp smoked paprika, 1 tsp garlic powder, ½ tsp turmeric, salt to taste, juice of 1 lime, green onions, cilantro for garnish.

Recipe: Boil potatoes until fork-tender, around 18 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes. Smash the potatoes on a baking sheet. Mix olive oil with spices and brush generously over the potatoes. Sprinkle with salt and bake at 218°F for 30-35 minutes. After baking, squeeze lime juice over the potatoes and garnish with green onions and cilantro. Serve hot with ketchup or sour cream.

Whole oven-roasted tandoori chicken

Roasted tandoori chicken adds bold flavours to your Thanksgiving table, giving it a smoky, spiced kick that your guests will love. With a yoghurt-based marinade full of aromatic spices, this chicken is tender, juicy and the perfect replacement for a turkey.

Whole oven-roasted tandoori chicken

Ingredients: 3-4 lbs whole chicken, 2 tbsp ghee or vegetable oil, 1 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder, 1 tsp garam masala, 1 tsp sea salt, 1 tsp sugar, 4-inch ginger, 10 garlic cloves, ¼ cup mint leaves, 1.5 tsp garam masala, 1 tsp cumin powder, 1 tsp dried methi leaves, ½ tsp asafetida, ½ tsp sugar, ¼ cup Greek yoghurt, 2 tbsp lemon juice.

Recipe: Spatchcock the chicken, removing the backbone, and press the chicken flat. Dry rub the chicken with Kashmiri chilli powder, garam masala, salt, and sugar. Refrigerate for 4 hours. Make the marinade by blending ginger, garlic, mint, and spices with Greek yoghurt and lemon juice. Coat the chicken with marinade and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Roast at 350°F for 60 minutes, basting with ghee every 20 minutes. Broil for 2-5 minutes to crisp.

Cranberry achar

This tangy cranberry achar is a unique way to incorporate cranberries into your Thanksgiving meal. The Indian-style pickle packs a powerful punch and pairs wonderfully with the richness of roasted meats or mashed potatoes.

Cranberry achar

Ingredients: 3 cups cranberries, 1 tsp fennel seeds, ½ tsp mustard seeds, ¼ tsp methi seeds, 2 tsp fine sea salt, 2 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder, 2 tbsp granulated sugar, ¼ tsp turmeric powder, 3 tbsp lemon juice, ¼ cup mustard oil, 1 tsp cumin seeds, ½ tsp mustard seeds, ½ tsp asafetida.

Recipe: Dry roast fennel, mustard, and methi seeds for 2 minutes. Grind them with salt, chilli powder, sugar, and turmeric into a powder. Mix this with cranberries and lemon juice. Heat mustard oil and cook cumin and mustard seeds until they pop. Add asafetida, then pour over the cranberry mixture. Store in a jar and let ferment for 3 days at room temperature before refrigerating. Enjoy for up to 2 months.

Air fryer vegetable pot pie

This pot pie is the perfect way to add a cosy, plant-based dish to your Thanksgiving spread. With a crisp, golden puff pastry crust and a creamy vegetable filling, it’s a comforting side way easier to make than expected.

Air fryer vegetable pot pie

Ingredients: 3 square puff pastry sheets, 1½ cups mixed vegetables (carrots, green beans, mushrooms, broccoli, corn), 2-3 garlic cloves (minced), ½ medium onion (diced), ½ medium bell pepper (diced), 2 tbsp oil, 2 tsp all-purpose flour, 2 tbsp nutritional yeast, 1 cup coconut milk, 1 cube vegetable bouillon, 2 tsp garlic-herb seasoning, 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp ground pepper, 1 tsp mixed seasoning.

Recipe: Boil mixed vegetables and drain. Sauté garlic, onion, and pepper in oil. Add flour, coconut milk, seasoning, and bouillon mixed with water, cooking until creamy. Stir in vegetables and transfer to ramekins. Top with puff pastry, brush with oil, and sprinkle with seasoning. Air fry at 390°F for 10 minutes, until golden and crispy.

Pumpkin pie samosa

Looking to bring a unique twist to your Thanksgiving dessert table? These samosas combine the tastes of a classic pumpkin pie with the crispy texture of a samosa. Perfectly spiced and sweet, they’re a fun, bite-sized treat that will be the talk of your Thanksgiving celebration!

Pumpkin pie samosa

Ingredients: 7.5 oz pumpkin puree, ½ cup brown sugar, ¼ tsp salt, ½ tsp pumpkin pie spice, ¼ tsp cinnamon, ⅓ cup whole milk powder, 2 tbsp cornstarch, 1½ cups all-purpose flour, ⅓ cup ghee, 1 tsp granulated sugar, ⅓ cup water, cinnamon sugar for coating.

Recipe: Make dough by mixing flour and sugar, and rubbing ghee in until sandy. Add water and knead into a smooth dough. Rest for 20 minutes. Prepare the pumpkin filling by cooking pumpkin puree, brown sugar, spices, milk powder, and cornstarch until thick. Roll dough into circles, fill with pumpkin mixture, fold, and seal. Fry until golden and crispy, then coat in cinnamon sugar. Serve with whipped cream or caramel sauce.

Which one are you making this year?