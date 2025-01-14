Desserts made with Nolen gur, a Bengali winter delicacy to enjoy this Sankranti

In the heart of a Bengali winter, the arrival of Nolen Gur aka date palm jaggery marks a season of sweetness. This delicacy is an integral part of Sankranti celebrations in West Bengal, where families come together to make traditional treats that pay homage to this golden treasure. From dudh pitha to Sandesh and Payesh, these sweets transform into mouth-watering creations with this deep, caramel-like flavour of fresh jaggery. Nolen gur waffles topped with nolen ice cream(instagram)

But Nolen Gur isn’t just reserved for tradition, it has found its way into modern desserts like tres leches, cakes and cheecakes. As the fleeting season of Nolen Gur begins, here are some way to make the most of this winter speciality…

Rossogolla

Rossogolla is such a quintessential Bengali dessert that is enjoyed all through the year. However, during the winter, with nolen gur so readily available, it is also added to this sweetmeat. “Curdle milk to make fresh paneer, knead it till smooth and form dumplings. In a pan, prepare syrup of nolen gur by boiling it with water. Add the dumplings and simmer in a covered pan for 15-20 minutes. It will double in size,” says Avishek Bagchi, executive sous chef, JW Marriott Kolkata

Nolen Gur Tres Leches

Tres Leches is a classic Mexican dessert that is simple yet packs a flavourful punch. “Nolen Gur is used in West Bengal as a sweetener in desserts and Ashley D’Souza, Head Chef at Toast & Tonic, Bengaluru, says, “It was the best ingredient to help us enhance the flavour of our Tres Leches, which is a sponge cake soaked in three types of milk - whole milk, condensed milk and evaporated milk.”

Nolen gur cake

In the cake, swap sugar for jaggery (instagram)

Collected from the sap of the date palm tree, it is then reduced until it crystallises and thickens to make nolen gur aka new jaggery. It adds a natural sweetness to a dish and makes for a sugar alternative, especially in cakes. Sift your dry ingredients, like whole wheat flour, baking powder and baking soda, and add it to the wet ingredients, including eggs, milk and nolen gur syrup. Once the cake bakes, top it with slivered almonds, pistachios and a dusting of sugar.

Cheesecake

Nolen gur can be mixed into the cheesecake batter (instagram)

A creamy dessert, it is a delight to eat on any occasion. To create a simple cheesecake, add nolen gur syrup and cream to cream cheese and whisk it well. You can also mix in vanilla essence, almond extract or lemon zest to the mixture. To a layer of crushed biscuits that’s been mixed with butter, pour this cheesecake and set it in the fridge. You can also mix in nolen gur into cream to make a whipped cream topping.

Payesh

Payesh made with nolen gur is a must on Sankranti(instagram)

Bengal’s response to everyone’s favourite kheer, payesh is made by simmering the rice in milk. During the winters and on Poush Sankranti, payesh sweetened with nolen gur is relished in all Bengali households. Bay leaves and cardamon are used to flavour the payesh and add a lot of depth of flavour to this dessert.

Pannacotta

With a unique aroma and a sweet nutty flavour, nolen gur syrup can be made by melting the jaggery in water. Pannacotta is an Italian dessert that translates to cooked cream and is a type of jiggly pudding. Add the jaggery syrup to milk along with gelatin and heavy cream. Stir till it slightly thickens and add it to a mould. Once it sets in the fridge, de-mould the panncotta and serve with some berries.

Dudh puli

Called dudh puli or dudh pitha and eaten during Sankranti, these dumplings are made with rice flour. It can be stuffed with coconut and nolen gur, or paneer (chenna). The dough it made by mixing hot water to the rice atta, and kneading. Once stuffed and shaped, make the kheer by reducing the milk. Then cook the dudh pithas in the kheer and serve them warm.

Waffles

Nolen gur waffles (instagram)

A perfect breakfast option or an evening snack, a perfect waffle has a crispy exterior and is soft on the inside. Add nolen gur to the waffle batters that’s made with maida, baking soda, milk and butter. Skip maple syrup or butter, instead, you can pour a generous glug of the sweet jaggery syrup on the waffles as a topping. Top it with ice cream that has been churned with gur instead of sugar or just frozen yoghurt for that perfect mix of hot and cold.