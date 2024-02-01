Eat with the eyes first: 25 food films to watch

As we mark HT City’s 25th anniversary year, what better than treating our foodie and filmi readers with a look back at 25 soulful films that serve a delicious mix of food and cinema. Stanley Ka Dabba (2011)

Eat, Pray, Love (2010)

After her divorce, Liz decides to reshape her life by embarking on a solo trip. In search of love, good food and a spiritual awakening, she undertakes a journey of self-discovery.

Bao (2018)

This computer-animated short film is based on a lonely Canadian-Chinese mother who gets another chance at motherhood when a tiny dumpling comes to life as a loving, giggly boy.

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

A cinematic take on the life of 85-year-old Jiro Ono, one of the world’s greatest sushi chefs who owns a 10-seater restaurant in Tokyo. The film focusses on Ono’s relationship with his eventual heir and son, Yoshikazu.

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

When celebrity chef Sasha returns to San Francisco to open a restaurant, she reconnects with hometown musician Marcus — rekindling their romance after nearly 15 years.

Bread and Tulips (2000)

After being left behind at a highway cafe while on a family trip, 40-year-old Rosalba decides to start a new life in Venice all by herself.

Pig (2021)

A tale about a renowned chef and truffle hunter who starts leading a secluded life in a forest with a pig. After the pet is kidnapped, the chef must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved mate.

Ustad Hotel (2012)

In this Malayalam-language drama, a father refuses to let his son follow his passion for cooking. To fulfil his dream, he ends up helping his grandfather run a small eatery in India.

Salt n’ Pepper (2011)

A Malayalam-language romantic comedy film where two young foodies serendipitously connect over their mutual love for cooking.

Maacher Jhol (2017)

Claiming to be the first Bengali food film, the movie is about a Paris-based chef returning to his roots in Kolkata through a Bengali staple dish, Maacher Jhol.

Chocolat (2000)

Based on a novel by the same name, Chocolat is set in the 1959s when a young woman, Vianne, and her feisty daughter open up an unusual chocolate store in France.

Eat Drink Man Woman (1994)

The award-winning 1994 Taiwanese classic takes the viewer on a culinary journey into the world of Taiwan’s most famous chef who lives with his three grown daughters, after losing his wife and sense of taste.

The Trip (2010)

A series-turned-feature film on a food critic and his travel companion’s culinary tour of the north of England to review some of the finest restaurants.

The Lunchbox (2013)

A warm, light-hearted tale of a young widower (Irrfan) who starts receiving letters from a neglected homemaker after the delivery goes astray. An unusual bond is formed as the two are brought together via a lunchbox.

Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012)

The comedy film revolves around a fugitive’s relentless search for the secret recipe of his family’s famous chicken curry.

Chef (2014)

A story about a head chef who quit his job at a restaurant in order to open a food truck. In a bid to reclaim his creative side, he also reconciles with his estranged family.

Babette’s Feast (1987)

In this Oscar-winning film set in the late 19th century Denmark, a French housekeeper with a strange past brings a silent revolution by preparing an exquisite, grand meal in gratitude.

Like Water for Chocolate (1992)

This Mexican romantic drama, based on a 1989 novel, is about a young woman who discovers her talent for cooking after she’s forbidden by her mother to marry the love of her life.

Julie & Julia (2009)

New Yorker Julie Powell is frustrated with her daily job. In an attempt to take up an adventurous project, she decides to cook all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking, in 365 days.

Sideways (2004)

A struggling writer and wine enthusiast takes his soon-to-be-married friend on a trip to Wine Country to play golf, drink and unwind.

Stanley Ka Dabba (2011)

With a hint of mystery, the comedy drama film centres on a school teacher who forces students to share their tiffin food with him and forbids a child to enter the school until he brings his own lunch box.

Tampopo (1985)

A Japanese comedy film where a truck driver stops at a family-run ramen shop and ends up helping them turn it into the perfect fast-food noodle restaurant.

Big Night (1996)

Set in the 1950s, the film is about two brothers who run an Italian eatery, which is crumbling to survive against a rival Italian restaurant.

Garlic Is as Good as Ten Mothers (1980)

The documentary, which premiered at the 1980 Berlin Film Festival, is about the history of garlic and features a series of interviews of chefs and garlic lovers.

Mystic Pizza (1988)

A story about three teenage waitresses who are working together at a pizza parlour in a town called Mystic in Connecticut, and their lessons on life and love.

Ratatouille (2007)

In one of Paris’s finest restaurants, a rat named Remy dreams of becoming a chef against his family’s wishes and despite being a rodent.