Eid Milad-un-Nabi special: Delicacies with timeless spirit

Celebrations are often marked with sweets and delicacies, and Eid Milad-un-Nabi is no exception. Yet, what could be more meaningful than celebrating the birth of Prophet Muhammad with a few food options that he cherished? Reviving dishes not only reconnects us with the culinary traditions of that era but also emphasises on mindful, wholesome and balanced eating. These simple yet nourishing recipes carry timeless wisdom; take a look

Nabeez

Chef Mohd Shavez Ahmad, culinary faculty at IML, shares, “This Eid Milad-un-Nabi, I am preparing Nabeez as part of the celebration.” Nabeez is a refreshing drink made by soaking dates or raisins overnight in water, creating a natural infusion rich in sweetness and energy. Light, hydrating and caffeine-free, it was cherished in tradition for its digestive and cleansing benefits. Strained and served chilled, it can be uplifted with fresh mint or a dash of lemon for a modern twist. More than a beverage, Nabeez reflects purity and mindful living.

Tharid

Chef Aslam Ansari, sous chef at Le Méridien Mumbai, highlights Tharid as one of the most cherished dishes across the globe. A hearty preparation of slow-cooked meat layered with barley or wholemeal flatbread, softened in a rich, flavourful broth, Tharid is simple yet deeply comforting. Admired for its nourishment, it is now often presented in rustic bowls with crisped bread, tender lamb stew, and a garnish of fresh herbs. Beyond taste, Tharid embodies generosity, gratitude and unity.

Talbina

Chef Mohit Gupta from New Delhi says, “I will prepare talbina— one of the Prophet’s most beloved dishes.” Tablina is a humble yet nourishing food, made by simmering barley flour in milk or water, lightly sweetened with dates or honey, and enriched with ghee. Valued for its comforting and uplifting qualities, it offers both strength and solace. Served warm and topped with nuts or cinnamon, Tablina is more than a dessert — it is a reminder of simplicity, devotion, and mindful eating.

Barley & Honey Loaf

Chef Maahi Verma, a budding bakery chef from Pune, shares her recipe for a Barley & Honey Loaf — a humble yet wholesome bread. Barley, a staple in the Prophet’s time, forms the base of this soft, subtly sweet loaf. Blended with honey and enriched with olive oil, it carries a rustic charm while offering balanced nutrition. Served with date syrup or fresh cheese, it transforms into a festive delight. Beyond its flavour, the Barley & Honey Loaf is a tribute to simplicity and mindful eating.