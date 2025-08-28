Festive flavours: Savoury dishes to enjoy this ganesh chaturthi

Bring festive flavours to your kitchen with these chef-inspired recipes for Ganesh Chaturthi. Kothimbir Vadi is a traditional Maharashtrian delicacy prepared with fresh coriander leaves, Bengal gram flour, peanuts, white sesame seeds and spices.

Stuffed Bhavnagari Mirchi in Goda Masala Gravy with Bhakri Crisp

Ingredients

For Stuffed Mirchi

Bhavnagari green chillies – 4 large

Paneer – 150 g, grated

Potato – 1, boiled & mashed

Onion – 1 small, finely chopped

Green peas – ¼ cup (optional)

Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tsp

Goda masala – 1 tsp

Salt – to taste

Oil – 1 tbsp

For Gravy

Onion – 2 medium, sliced

Tomato – 2 medium, chopped

Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tbsp

Goda masala – 1 tbsp

Red chilli powder – ½ tsp

Turmeric – ¼ tsp

Fresh cream – 2 tbsp

Oil – 2 tbsp

Salt – to taste

For Bhakri Crisp

Jowar flour – ½ cup

Wheat flour – ¼ cup

Salt – a pinch

Water – as needed

Method

Stuffed Mirchi:

Slit green chillies lengthwise, remove seeds.

Mix paneer, potato, onion, peas, ginger-garlic paste, goda masala, and salt.

Stuff mixture into chillies and pan-sear lightly in oil until golden.

Gravy:

Heat oil, sauté onion till golden. Add ginger-garlic paste and tomatoes, cook till soft.

Stir in goda masala, turmeric, and chilli powder. Add ½ cup water and simmer.

Blend into a smooth gravy, return to pan, finish with fresh cream.

Bhakri Crisp:

Knead dough with flour and water, roll thin, roast on tawa, then bake till crisp.

Plating:

Pour the goda masala gravy onto a plate, place stuffed mirchis on top, garnish with coriander. Serve with crunchy bhakri crisps for dipping.

This dish takes familiar Maharashtrian flavours (goda masala, bhakri, mirchi) and presents them in a modern, elegant way that’s perfect for festive menus or everyday indulgence.

By executive chef, Pawan Kumar, Radisson Blu Pune Hinjawadi

Bharli Vangi (Stuffed Eggplant Curry)

Ingredients

For the stuffing:

Baby brinjals – 8–10

Roasted peanuts – ¼ cup

Fresh grated coconut – ¼ cup

Sesame seeds – 1 tbsp

Onion – 1 small, finely chopped

Tamarind pulp – 1 tsp

Jaggery – 1 tsp (optional, for sweetness)

Goda masala – 1 tbsp

Red chilli powder – 1 tsp

Turmeric – ¼ tsp

Salt – to taste

For the curry:

Onion – 1 medium, sliced

Tomato – 1 medium, chopped

Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tsp

Green chilli – 1, slit

Mustard seeds – ½ tsp

Curry leaves – 5–6

Oil – 3 tbsp

Fresh coriander – for garnish

Method

Prepare the stuffing: Grind roasted peanuts, coconut, and sesame seeds into a coarse powder. Mix with onion, jaggery, tamarind, goda masala, chilli powder, turmeric, and salt.

Stuff the brinjals: Wash and slit baby brinjals lengthwise into four (without cutting through). Gently fill each with the prepared stuffing.

Cook the curry base: Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, let them splutter, then add curry leaves, onion, green chilli, and ginger-garlic paste. Sauté till golden brown.

Add tomato and cook till soft. Sprinkle a little goda masala.

Simmer the brinjals: Place stuffed brinjals into the masala base carefully. Add ½ cup water, cover, and simmer on low heat for 15–20 minutes until brinjals are tender and flavours are well blended.

Garnish with fresh coriander.

Serve hot with puri, chapati, or jowar bhakri for an authentic Maharashtrian festive meal during Ganesh Chaturthi.

By executive chef Pawan Kumar, Radisson Blu, Pune Hinjawadi

Kothimbir Vadi (Fresh Coriander Leaves Vadi)

Kothimbir Vadi is a traditional Maharashtrian delicacy prepared with fresh coriander leaves, Bengal gram flour, peanuts, white sesame seeds and spices. It is first steamed and then fried until golden and crisp. Popular during Ganesh Chaturthi, this snack pairs perfectly with chutney or a hot cup of masala cutting chai.

Preparation Time: 20 mins

Steaming Time: 12 mins

Frying Time: 3 to 4 mins

Ingredients & Quantity: Serves:2

Fresh coriander leaves 1 cup washed ,drained ,moisture free & finely chopped

Ginger green chilli paste 1 tsp

Bengal gram flour ½ cup

Rice flour 1 tbsp

Coriander powder 1 tsp

Red chilli powder 1 tsp

Turmeric powder 1 tsp

Garam masala 1/2 tsp

Cumin powder 1/2 tsp

Lemon juice 1 tsp optional

Salt to taste

Sugar ½ tsp

Sesame oil 1 tsp

Roasted skinned peanuts coarsely ground 2 tsp

White sesame seeds 1 tsp + 1 tsp for sprinkling

Asafoetida a pinch

Water as required to bind the mixture

Refined Oil for greasing and frying- as required

Water for steaming-3 cups or as required

Method

In a large glass mixing bowl add finely chopped coriander leaves and add ginger green chilli paste, mix well.

Add Bengal gram flour, rice flour, coriander powder, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder and cumin powder, combine thoroughly.

Add lemon juice if using, salt, sugar, sesame oil, coarsely ground peanuts, sesame seeds and asafoetida, mix again.

Gradually add a little water and bring the mixture together into a firm dough.

Shape the mixture into a cylindrical roll.

Pour three cups of water into a steamer, bring it to a boil and then reduce the flame to simmer.

Grease a steel steamer plate with a little oil, place the roll on it and cover the steamer with a lid.

Steam on medium flame for about 12 minutes.

Check doneness by inserting a skewer, if it comes out clean the roll is cooked.

Remove from steamer and allow it to cool completely.

Cut into roundels into desired shapes using a knife greased with oil.

Heat oil in a non stick pan and plce the vadis and sprinkle it with sesame seeds and shallow fry over medium flame until crisp and golden on both sides.

Remove onto a Food grade stainless steel mesh.

Serve hot with chutney of your choice or kadak masala cutting chai.

Chef Tips

1. For Ganesh Chaturthi garlic is omitted. If preparing as a regular snack you may add a teaspoon of garlic paste for enhanced flavour.

2. Always ensure coriander leaves are completely moisture free before chopping to avoid soggy vadis.

3. Allow the steamed roll to cool fully before cutting for neat slices.

4. Some people prefer deep frying the vadis

By chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, culinary expert and chef consultant

Moti Choor Ladoo Spring Rolls

A festive fusion dessert combining the richness of traditional Indian sweets with the crisp texture of spring rolls.

Ingredients

Moti Choor Ladoos – 6 to 8 pieces (preferably dry; homemade or store-bought)

– 6 to 8 pieces (preferably dry; homemade or store-bought) Spring Roll Sheets – 10 to 12, thawed as per package instructions

– 10 to 12, thawed as per package instructions Ghee – for deep frying

– for deep frying Flour Slurry (Glue) – 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour mixed with 3 tablespoons water

Optional Garnish:

Mango rabdi (for drizzling)

Chopped pistachios & almonds

Instructions

Prepare the Filling:

Crumble the Moti Choor Ladoos into fine pieces using your hands or a fork. Set aside. Assemble the Spring Rolls: Place a spring roll sheet on a clean, flat surface in a diamond shape.

Spoon about 2 tablespoons of the crumbled ladoo mixture in the center.

Fold the bottom corner over the filling, then fold in the sides.

Roll tightly into a cylinder and seal the top edge with the flour slurry.

Repeat with the remaining sheets and filling. Deep-Fry the Rolls: Heat ghee in a deep frying pan over medium heat.

Once hot, gently slide in the prepared rolls.

Fry until golden brown and crisp on all sides, flipping as needed.

Drain on absorbent paper.

Serving Suggestions

Plate the rolls warm with a generous drizzle of chilled mango rabdi. Garnish with chopped pistachios and almonds for added texture and flavor.

By Chef Tarun Sibal, chef and co-founder at Street Storyss