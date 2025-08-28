Festive flavours: Savoury dishes to enjoy this ganesh chaturthi
The festival is not just about sweets and modaks — it also brings a wide range of savoury delicacies to the table.
Bring festive flavours to your kitchen with these chef-inspired recipes for Ganesh Chaturthi.
Stuffed Bhavnagari Mirchi in Goda Masala Gravy with Bhakri Crisp
Ingredients
For Stuffed Mirchi
Bhavnagari green chillies – 4 large
Paneer – 150 g, grated
Potato – 1, boiled & mashed
Onion – 1 small, finely chopped
Green peas – ¼ cup (optional)
Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tsp
Goda masala – 1 tsp
Salt – to taste
Oil – 1 tbsp
For Gravy
Onion – 2 medium, sliced
Tomato – 2 medium, chopped
Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tbsp
Goda masala – 1 tbsp
Red chilli powder – ½ tsp
Turmeric – ¼ tsp
Fresh cream – 2 tbsp
Oil – 2 tbsp
Salt – to taste
For Bhakri Crisp
Jowar flour – ½ cup
Wheat flour – ¼ cup
Salt – a pinch
Water – as needed
Method
Stuffed Mirchi:
Slit green chillies lengthwise, remove seeds.
Mix paneer, potato, onion, peas, ginger-garlic paste, goda masala, and salt.
Stuff mixture into chillies and pan-sear lightly in oil until golden.
Gravy:
Heat oil, sauté onion till golden. Add ginger-garlic paste and tomatoes, cook till soft.
Stir in goda masala, turmeric, and chilli powder. Add ½ cup water and simmer.
Blend into a smooth gravy, return to pan, finish with fresh cream.
Bhakri Crisp:
Knead dough with flour and water, roll thin, roast on tawa, then bake till crisp.
Plating:
Pour the goda masala gravy onto a plate, place stuffed mirchis on top, garnish with coriander. Serve with crunchy bhakri crisps for dipping.
This dish takes familiar Maharashtrian flavours (goda masala, bhakri, mirchi) and presents them in a modern, elegant way that’s perfect for festive menus or everyday indulgence.
By executive chef, Pawan Kumar, Radisson Blu Pune Hinjawadi
Bharli Vangi (Stuffed Eggplant Curry)
Ingredients
For the stuffing:
Baby brinjals – 8–10
Roasted peanuts – ¼ cup
Fresh grated coconut – ¼ cup
Sesame seeds – 1 tbsp
Onion – 1 small, finely chopped
Tamarind pulp – 1 tsp
Jaggery – 1 tsp (optional, for sweetness)
Goda masala – 1 tbsp
Red chilli powder – 1 tsp
Turmeric – ¼ tsp
Salt – to taste
For the curry:
Onion – 1 medium, sliced
Tomato – 1 medium, chopped
Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tsp
Green chilli – 1, slit
Mustard seeds – ½ tsp
Curry leaves – 5–6
Oil – 3 tbsp
Fresh coriander – for garnish
Method
Prepare the stuffing: Grind roasted peanuts, coconut, and sesame seeds into a coarse powder. Mix with onion, jaggery, tamarind, goda masala, chilli powder, turmeric, and salt.
Stuff the brinjals: Wash and slit baby brinjals lengthwise into four (without cutting through). Gently fill each with the prepared stuffing.
Cook the curry base: Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, let them splutter, then add curry leaves, onion, green chilli, and ginger-garlic paste. Sauté till golden brown.
Add tomato and cook till soft. Sprinkle a little goda masala.
Simmer the brinjals: Place stuffed brinjals into the masala base carefully. Add ½ cup water, cover, and simmer on low heat for 15–20 minutes until brinjals are tender and flavours are well blended.
Garnish with fresh coriander.
Serve hot with puri, chapati, or jowar bhakri for an authentic Maharashtrian festive meal during Ganesh Chaturthi.
By executive chef Pawan Kumar, Radisson Blu, Pune Hinjawadi
Kothimbir Vadi (Fresh Coriander Leaves Vadi)
Kothimbir Vadi is a traditional Maharashtrian delicacy prepared with fresh coriander leaves, Bengal gram flour, peanuts, white sesame seeds and spices. It is first steamed and then fried until golden and crisp. Popular during Ganesh Chaturthi, this snack pairs perfectly with chutney or a hot cup of masala cutting chai.
Preparation Time: 20 mins
Steaming Time: 12 mins
Frying Time: 3 to 4 mins
Ingredients & Quantity: Serves:2
Fresh coriander leaves 1 cup washed ,drained ,moisture free & finely chopped
Ginger green chilli paste 1 tsp
Bengal gram flour ½ cup
Rice flour 1 tbsp
Coriander powder 1 tsp
Red chilli powder 1 tsp
Turmeric powder 1 tsp
Garam masala 1/2 tsp
Cumin powder 1/2 tsp
Lemon juice 1 tsp optional
Salt to taste
Sugar ½ tsp
Sesame oil 1 tsp
Roasted skinned peanuts coarsely ground 2 tsp
White sesame seeds 1 tsp + 1 tsp for sprinkling
Asafoetida a pinch
Water as required to bind the mixture
Refined Oil for greasing and frying- as required
Water for steaming-3 cups or as required
Method
In a large glass mixing bowl add finely chopped coriander leaves and add ginger green chilli paste, mix well.
Add Bengal gram flour, rice flour, coriander powder, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder and cumin powder, combine thoroughly.
Add lemon juice if using, salt, sugar, sesame oil, coarsely ground peanuts, sesame seeds and asafoetida, mix again.
Gradually add a little water and bring the mixture together into a firm dough.
Shape the mixture into a cylindrical roll.
Pour three cups of water into a steamer, bring it to a boil and then reduce the flame to simmer.
Grease a steel steamer plate with a little oil, place the roll on it and cover the steamer with a lid.
Steam on medium flame for about 12 minutes.
Check doneness by inserting a skewer, if it comes out clean the roll is cooked.
Remove from steamer and allow it to cool completely.
Cut into roundels into desired shapes using a knife greased with oil.
Heat oil in a non stick pan and plce the vadis and sprinkle it with sesame seeds and shallow fry over medium flame until crisp and golden on both sides.
Remove onto a Food grade stainless steel mesh.
Serve hot with chutney of your choice or kadak masala cutting chai.
Chef Tips
1. For Ganesh Chaturthi garlic is omitted. If preparing as a regular snack you may add a teaspoon of garlic paste for enhanced flavour.
2. Always ensure coriander leaves are completely moisture free before chopping to avoid soggy vadis.
3. Allow the steamed roll to cool fully before cutting for neat slices.
4. Some people prefer deep frying the vadis
By chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, culinary expert and chef consultant
Moti Choor Ladoo Spring Rolls
A festive fusion dessert combining the richness of traditional Indian sweets with the crisp texture of spring rolls.
Ingredients
- Moti Choor Ladoos – 6 to 8 pieces (preferably dry; homemade or store-bought)
- Spring Roll Sheets – 10 to 12, thawed as per package instructions
- Ghee – for deep frying
- Flour Slurry (Glue) – 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour mixed with 3 tablespoons water
Optional Garnish:
- Mango rabdi (for drizzling)
- Chopped pistachios & almonds
Instructions
- Prepare the Filling:
Crumble the Moti Choor Ladoos into fine pieces using your hands or a fork. Set aside.
- Assemble the Spring Rolls:
- Place a spring roll sheet on a clean, flat surface in a diamond shape.
- Spoon about 2 tablespoons of the crumbled ladoo mixture in the center.
- Fold the bottom corner over the filling, then fold in the sides.
- Roll tightly into a cylinder and seal the top edge with the flour slurry.
- Repeat with the remaining sheets and filling.
- Deep-Fry the Rolls:
- Heat ghee in a deep frying pan over medium heat.
- Once hot, gently slide in the prepared rolls.
- Fry until golden brown and crisp on all sides, flipping as needed.
- Drain on absorbent paper.
- Serving Suggestions
Plate the rolls warm with a generous drizzle of chilled mango rabdi. Garnish with chopped pistachios and almonds for added texture and flavor.