For Ramadan, a symphony of Phirni flavours reaches a delectable crescendo

Phirni is a mainstay of any iftar table during the month of Ramadan. A classic Indian dessert that you can’t go wrong with as it is easy to prepare and is delicious. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor says, “Indian desserts offering are usually milk-based and is either made with wheat or rice. For Ramadan, the popular Seviyan Kheer is made with wheat vermicelli. Phirni is also a type of kheer but it is made with rice. The only difference is the stability as the starch from the broken rice cause the rice pudding to set, so it is portable and make for a delicious gift.” Mango phirni(Shutterstock)

This flavoursome concoction of full-fat milk, ground fragrant rice, sugar, sprinkle of green cardamom powder and elichi, shares Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji. Drizzle rose water or add some ground saffron, to the dessert. It can also be flavoured with elichi or cardamom. While serving, garnish with mixed nuts and edible dried rose petals.

Coconut phirni(Instagram)

Phirni, with its rich and creamy texture, and aromatic flavours is enjoyed all over India and the world in different forms. Chef Amrita Raichand explains, “The phirni we enjoy in India, especially during Ramadan, has its origins in the Mughal era. It truly embodies the essence of indulgence and tradition.”

It can be prepared in advance so that you aren’t spending too much time in the kitchen if you have guests visiting. She adds, “The cooling and nourishing properties of phirni are a welcome treat after a day of fasting, and it helps to replenish one’s energy levels, too.”

A fun and fruity delight

For Chef Amrita Raichand Mango phirni is a delightful twist on the classic dessert. “It is a burst of tropical sweetness and has a vibrant colour. All one has to do is incorporate ripe mango purée into the creamy rice pudding base and voilà, the traditional phirni is elevated.”

Rose Phirni topped with edible dried rose petals(Instagram)

Looking for something zesty yet fun? Serve a narangi or orange-flavoured dessert for iftar. Add the zest of an orange or lime along with the juice. Be careful not to add the pith of these citrus fruits as it will add a bitterness to the pudding that won’t be relished. Add a mix-bag of chopped fruits once your phirni has cooled down. Use a variety of fruits for different textures and flavours. Apples, kiwis, grapes, bananas, and strawberries are a few options that will work well with this chilled dessert.

Paan phirni(Instagram)

Zaara hatke

This simple dessert makes for a perfect base to add an assortment of flavours. Infuse the rice pudding with rose or kewra essence for a floral twist or add cocoa powder to this pudding for a chocolatey taste that will appeal to people across all age groups. Along with tooty fruity and dried fruits, another flavour to try this Ramadan is paan phirni. Blend and strain gulkand and a few betel leaves with a little milk, and add it to the phirni.

For Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, making a coconut phirni is a step away from the norm. She says, “If I were to use coconuts, I would opt for the tender malai. Amp up the flavour by cooking the rice in coconut water and use its milk instead. You can also use coconut sugar.”

Low Sugar caramel phirni loaded with nuts (Instagram)

Sugar-free but no less tasty

For this festive season, deserts are a big aspect of the meal. If you are trying to keep your health at the forefront, opt for sugar-free preparations. Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji suggests swapping processed sugars for more natural sweeteners like honey or jjaggery. She says, “You can add fruit pulp or puree as it will add a natural sweetness. Another option is jaggery powder, which may give the dessert a brownish tinge."

When adding honey, ensure that the phirni is completely cooled down as cooking it can reduce its quality and it may lose it essential enzymes and nutrients. Soaked and blended dates can be also added to the phirni for sweetness along with a boost of energy, nutrients and hydration.