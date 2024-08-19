From potato dessert soup to aloo ki kheer: Discover the sweeter side of potatoes this Potato Day

Potatoes are incredibly versatile and their culinary potential extends far beyond savoury dishes. Potato-centric desserts might not be as popular as their fried, mashed or baked counterparts — yet that hardly means they don't exist. Today on Potato Day let's explore the sweeter side of this beloved tuber. Here are a few recipes that are sure to impress. From potato dessert soup to aloo ki kheer(Youtube / @ruyiasianrecipes)

Dessert baked sweet potato

While baked sweet potatoes with a touch of coconut oil, butter or ghee already resemble a dessert, adding a few extra toppings can transform them into a really delectable mid-afternoon treat!

Recipe: 1 baked sweet potato, 1 tbsp coconut butter, 1 tbsp almond butter, 2 tbsp unsweetened coconut flakes, 2 tbsp toasted almonds, dark chocolate (chopped), a sprinkle of cinnamon

Directions: Pierce the sweet potato several times with a fork. Bake on a foil-lined baking sheet at 232°C for about 45 minutes or till tender. Slice open the top of the baked sweet potato and mash down the sides. Top with coconut butter, almond butter, coconut flakes, toasted pecans, dark chocolate, and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Enjoy warm.

Aloo ki kheer

Potato kheer is a not-so-traditional Indian dessert that combines the humble potato with rich, creamy flavours to create a unique and comforting treat. Perfect for special occasions or a sweet ending to any meal.

Recipe: 2 medium-sized potatoes (grated), 2/4 tbsps butter or ghee, 10 raisins, 6/8 cashews (broken into halves or desired size), 2 cups milk, ½ cup sugar, ½ tsp cardamom seeds (powdered)

Directions: Peel and grate the potatoes. Rinse and soak them in water until ready to use. Melt butter or ghee in a pan. Add raisins and cashews, then roast. Remove the raisins and cashews from the pan and set aside, leaving the butter/ghee in the pan.

Drain the grated potato and squeeze out excess water. Add the potato to the same pan and roast on high heat for 2-3 minutes, stirring constantly, then reduce the heat to avoid burning. Continue roasting until the potatoes are light brown and the butter or ghee separates, in about 8-10 minutes.

Add milk and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 5-6 minutes until desired consistency is reached. Stir in sugar, cardamom powder, raisins and cashews. Mix well and adjust sugar if needed. Simmer for a few more minutes until cooked. Remove from heat and let cool. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

Sweet potato halwa

Here’s one of the lesser-known potato delights adored for its versatility. This sweet potato halwa turns a humble vegetable into a rich, indulgent treat that's sure to please any palate.

Sweet potato halwa(Manjula's Kitchen)

Recipe: 2 pounds sweet potatoes (peeled and chopped), ½ cup besan, ¾ cup water, 1 cup sugar, 1 cup ghee, ¼ cup raisins, ¼ teaspoon ground cardamom, nuts for garnish

Directions: Add besan to a pan and dry roast for 10 minutes until toasted. Remove and set aside. Add sweet potatoes and water to the pan. Cook on high pressure for 10 minutes, then release the pressure. Now add some ghee as you stir. Follow with roasted besan, sugar, raisins, and ground cardamom. Stir continuously for 10 minutes until the halwa thickens. Garnish with nuts and serve warm.

Sweet potato Bundt cake

Here's another delightful way to enjoy sweet potatoes—this sweet potato Bundt cake is a flavourful treat, perfect for any occasion. The warm spices and sweet glaze make it a crowd-pleaser, whether you're serving it for dessert or as a snack.

Recipe: 2 cups white sugar, 1 cup butter (softened), 2 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes, 1 tsp vanilla extract, 4 large eggs, 3 cups all-purpose flour, 2 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp ground cinnamon, ½ tsp baking soda, ½ tsp ground nutmeg, ¼ tsp salt

Glaze: 1 cup sifted icing sugar, 5 tsp orange juice

Garnish: 2 tsp grated orange zest

Directions: Preheat oven to 175°C. Grease and flour a 10-inch Bundt pan.

For the cake — cream sugar and butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Mix in mashed sweet potatoes and vanilla until well blended. Add eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. In a separate bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, nutmeg and salt; beat into potato mixture on low speed until combined. Pour batter into the prepared pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean, about 1 hour and 20 minutes. Cool for 20 minutes in the pan, then invert onto a serving plate.

For the glaze, stir together icing sugar with 3 to 5 tsp of orange juice until a drizzling consistency is reached. Spoon glaze over the warm cake and sprinkle with orange zest.

Sweet potato and ginger dessert soup

A dessert soup might sound strange, but it works. A Cantonese classic, this sweet potato and ginger dessert soup is simple, nourishing and a heartwarming way to end the day. Just toss the ingredients into boiling water, and in 15 minutes, you'll have a delightful treat.

Sweet potato and ginger dessert soup

Recipe: Ginger, sweet potato, brown sugar, water

Directions: Smash the ginger. Peel and cut the sweet potatoes into large chunks. Bring water to a boil and add the sweet potatoes and ginger. Simmer for 10 minutes on medium heat. Add the brown sugar and cook for another 5 minutes or until the ingredients are soft to your liking. Enjoy the soup hot, or refrigerate it for a cold treat.

Whether you're a fan of traditional desserts or looking for something new, these potato-based treats offer a unique twist on classic flavours.