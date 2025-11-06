From royal kitchens to world fame: Lucknow’s Awadhi cuisine joins UNESCO’s City of Gastronomy

Lucknow’s entry into UNESCO’s City of Gastronomy list has left patrons of Awadhi cuisine celebrating their rich food heritage. Born in the royal kitchens of Lucknow, Awadhi cuisine continues to flourish through efforts to preserve centuries-old traditions. The history of Awadhi food dates back to long before the late 18th century when the Nawabs shifted the capital from Faizabad to Lucknow. From Kakori kebabs to Mutton Halwa and Lassan ki Kheer, it’s all about keeping authentic flavours alive while adapting to modern tastes. Credit goes to chefs and connoisseurs who have brought Lucknow’s culinary treasures—once hidden in homes and royal kitchens—to the global stage, proudly representing India’s rich gastronomic legacy. Where history simmers

Food lovers during the Ab-o-Namak curated food dining at Mahmudabad Palace in Lucknow (Photo courtsey: Prof. Ali Mahmudabad)

“The history of Awadhi food dates back to long before the late 18th century when the Nawabs shifted the capital from Faizabad to Lucknow. There is documentation of cuisine in poems and stories. After the decline of the Mughal empire, many khansamas (royal cooks) moved to riyasats (princely states) and taluqdars (landed gentry). Royal food thus flourished under Awadhi rule and evolved into something unique,” says Prof. Ali Mahmudabad from the royal family of Mahmudabad. He preserves centuries-old recipes through Ab-o-Namak, a curated dining experience that keeps traditional khansamas and their authentic flavours alive. “Food hidden at home is very different from what we get in the market. Delicacies like beetroot gosht are rarely found commercially. With our 400-year-old history, we are curating five-course experiential gastronomic treats for connoisseurs. We need more such initiatives,” he adds. From royal tables to world plates Padma Shri late Imtiyaz Qureshi, who established Dum Pukht and Bukhara restaurants in New Delhi, is credited with taking Awadhi dum (slow) cooking to global fame.

Padma Shri late Imtiyaz Qureshi with son Chef Ishtiyaque Qureshi

His son, Chef Ishtiyaque Qureshi from Mumbai, continues the legacy. “It’s important that Awadhi cooking techniques are known to the world. When walid saheb took Awadhi food to metros and abroad, he showcased dum cooking and melt-in-mouth Kakori kebabs. He even brought culinary legends like Jiggs Kalra and Gordon Ramsay to cook alongside him in Lucknow,” he says.

Melt-in-mouth Kakori kebabs prepared by Chef Ishtiyaque Qureshi

Ishtiyaque has innovated with dishes like chicken Kakori kebabs while maintaining authenticity. “We must evolve without losing our roots,” he asserts. Carrying the flavour forward

Chef Ranveer during his visit to home town Lucknow (Photo: Instagram.com/maroofculmen)

Proud Lucknowite and celebrity chef Ranveer Brar calls this global recognition both an honour and a responsibility. “It’s time to rejoice, but ab Lucknow walon ki jimmedari badh jaati hai! We must protect the quality of our food. Lucknowites should promote lesser-known eateries and family-run kitchens. Our strength lies in our ghar-ka-khana that’s still hidden. Many royal and Kayastha families have started doing curated dinners—these must be celebrated,” he says. Beyond kebabs and kormas

Chef Sadaf Hussain is working on his book on Lucknow (Photo: Instagram)

Author and chef Sadaf Hussain, currently in Lucknow researching his upcoming book on hidden foods, says, “It’s the perfect time to explore the city when it’s receiving global recognition. We must talk beyond popular joints and highlight cooking techniques—the art of how much masala to use and what not to use!”

Awadhi delicacy during a homechef visit shared by Sadaf

He adds, “While non-vegetarian dishes are famous, Kayastha and vegetarian cuisines are equally rich. Sabzi aur gosht yahan dosti yaari mein rehte hain! From karonde ka keema and keema mirch salan to khade masale ka mutton and goolar ke phool, each dish tastes unique though cooked in similar spices. Lucknow cuisine truly is a world on its own.” Reviving recipes, reclaiming pride

Mohd Usman owner of Tundey Kababi in Aminabad (Photo: Deep Saxena/HT)

Chef Abdul Haleem, from a family of khansamas, has conducted over 300 Awadhi food festivals with Chef M. Rehman across India and abroad. “Many Awadhi dishes are lost recipes, found only in select homes or at our festivals—like Mutton Halwa, Lassan ki Kheer, Moong Gosht, Bund Gosht, Mutanjan, Dal Sultani, Dum ki Chaap, Nazakati Botiya and Murgh Rezala. After my father, Dora Kebab disappeared from the market, so I recreated it—making a record-breaking 105-foot-long kebab with Chef Jiggs Kalra’s team,” he recalls.

Famous Idrees Biryani food joint in Chowk locality (Photo: Deep Saxena/HT)