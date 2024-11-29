From stroller golgappe to DIY food stations: Wedding food trends couples are loving this season

With the wedding season in full swing, one thing that completes the vibe is the food. One of the most important aspects of any wedding that shapes the memories is the food, and as trends change, so do the inventive and ever-evolving ways in which it is served. Here are some trends to stay on the lookout for if you want your guests to have more fun and feel more at home during your wedding. Food trends that are hit this wedding season. (Source: Instagram)

Your story as told by your menu

A new trend taking over wedding menus is gene food—adding a touch of your personal story to your food. This trend explores family recipes, heirloom dishes from relatives, and regional specialities that are special to both partners. The basic idea is to put stories for the guests along with delicious food, adding an emotional touch. The trend can also explore the dishes loved by the bride and groom such as traditional street snacks.

DIY food stations

Another trend that has recently gained momentum is DIY food stations, which allow guests to create their own meals. This is an engaging and interactive experience for everyone to indulge in. The Paan Story is a tobacco-free gourmet paan brand that sets up DIY paan, churan, and mukhwas at weddings, making for a one-of-a-kind and memorable eating experience.

Stroller golgappe

A viral video by Jaipal Chat House and Caterers, a catering service based in Bangalore showcases a waiter redefining the way golgappas are served. Equipped with a tank of flavoured water strapped to his back and a tray of pre-filled golgappas (stuffed with spiced potatoes and other condiments), he moves among guests, serving them on the go. A setup like this one minimises clutter and ensures a unique serving experience. “To limit the long waiting queues, we came up with this idea so we could serve everyone. We took inspiration from the equipment used to serve beer and we incorporated that idea to be used for our benefit,” shares Jaipal Sharma, owner of Jaipal Chat House and Caterers. This concept has captured the internet’s attention and holds the potential for adapting similar concepts to serve other dishes more dynamically and interactively.

‘His and hers’ drinks

Drinks that embody the traits and personality of the bride and groom and also match the theme of their wedding. What is more interesting than understanding the ones getting hitched? Choose customised signature drinks, keeping the bride and groom’s tastes in mind.

Doughnut walls

A trend that has been greatly witnessed in the West but has now come to Indian weddings is the doughnut wall. A cute wall that showcases different flavours of this sweet for anyone to pick and eat. It adds a fun element to the wedding for the guests especially little kids who would love this.