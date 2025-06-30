From truffle to tiramisu: What guests dined on at Jeff-Lauren's lavish wedding in Venice

The lavish Venice wedding of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez on June 27, 2025, delivered a culinary feast organised by Italy's finest chefs. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez(Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane )

Michelin-starred chef Fabrizio Mellino of Quattro Passi managed the extravagant Italian spread, including his unique pasta alla Nerano — a classic recipe featuring fried courgettes paired with provolone del Monaco cheese. The welcome party showcased authentic Neapolitan pizza, cooked onsite by a renowned Naples chef, setting the tone for three days of gastronomic triumph.

Guests relished a variety of Italian specialities, including golden-fried zucchini flowers, traditional arancini rice balls, expertly prepared raw octopus, and delicate fish dishes.

The appetiser selection highlighted regional Italian traditions while maintaining the sophisticated standards expected at this star-studded celebration.

The dessert course featured exquisite Italian pastries and signature lemon cakes that captured the essence of Venice. The culinary journey concluded with a spectacular wedding cake designed by world-renowned French pastry chef Cédric Grolet, who brought international flair to the largely Italian menu.

A collective of starred chefs contributed to dishes costing approximately €1,000 per person, with rumours swirling about the participation of culinary legends such as Massimo Bottura, Massimiliano Alajmo, the Cerea family from Da Vittorio, and Enrico Bartolini, though confidentiality agreements prevented official confirmation.

Local Venetian vendors added authentic touches, with the historic Rosa Salva pastry shop creating 200 customised goodie bags for attendees.

