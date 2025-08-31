Ganpati Utsav | From Puran Poli Swiss Roll to Shrikhand Parfait, a modern twist to traditional Bappa offerings!

The essence of Indian festivals has always been steeped in tradition, and nowhere is this more evident than in the foods that mark these celebrations. Recipes passed down through generations take centre stage during Ganesh Chaturthi, in the form of bhog or prasad offered to Lord Ganesha. In today’s evolving culinary world, these sacred delights are getting a modern, health-conscious makeover, without losing their spiritual soul. Coconut-Ragi Tart and Puran Poli Swiss Rolly by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Shrikhand Parfait and Puran Poli Tart by Chef Rubal Pupneja, The Ashok, New Delhi

“In Ganpati, modak is a timeless constant. Though now available in multiple varieties, originally modak is made of coconut, jaggery, rice flour and ghee,” says celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, adding, “Yet, modak is ripe for reinterpretation. To give a modern twist, we can make tart, pancake, kachauri, paratha or toast.”

Ragi-Coconut Tart by Sanjeev Kapoor

Indeed, Chef Sanjeev has walked the talk with his own inventive creations — like a Coconut-Ragi Tart, where traditional rice flour is replaced with jaggery and millet. “The use of millet is very Indian, but by making it in the form of tart it is different yet rooted due to ingredients,” he explains.

Another favourite, the beloved puran poli, gets a stylish avatar in his kitchen — the Puran Poli Swiss Roll. “I made the Maharashtrian cuisine puran poli into Puran Poli Swiss Roll,” he says with a smile.

This modernisation isn’t limited to ingredients; presentation is evolving too. At The Ashok, New Delhi, Chef Rubal Pupneja has curated a visually stunning Shrikhand Parfait that layers nostalgia with contemporary elegance. “Shrikhand is made with hung curd, sugar, saffron, and cardamom that is whipped until smooth. A buttery almond crumble gives it a crunch at the bottom, and a tart berry compote cuts through the sweetness,” he explains. “When served in clear glasses, it becomes a play of colours and textures — a modern, refreshing version,” Rubal adds.

Among other reimagined sweets is Panchakajjaya, traditionally made with poha, black channa, or puffed rice. He has also come up with Puran Poli Tart.

Panchakajjaya Chef Rubal Pupneja

Meanwhile, down south, the flavours are just as festive. Executive Chef Rohan Malwankar of JW Marriott Hotel, Bengaluru shares how locals still prefer to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home, preparing dishes like Kadabu, Holige, and Sundal — all staples of South Indian prasad.

At the hotel, however, chefs are bridging tradition and innovation. “We’ve brought together some of the quintessential flavours of Maharashtra — the fragrant and festive Masale Bhat; the creamy and soulful Varan Usal made with butter beans; and the celebratory Rishi Bhaji, a medley of vegetables rich in tradition — in a contemporary way,” says Chef Rohan.

The health trend is particularly pronounced. Traditional Sheera (Suji Ka Halwa) is being elevated with the addition of nutrient-rich avocado for a silky texture. Similarly, classic Milk Barfi is being reinvented.

Chef Khemchand Godiyal explains, “Milk/khoya Barfi has been given a spin by preparing them with pistachio which gives it a nutty flavour and green hue,” signalling a shift towards premium, health-conscious prasad that caters to a discerning, modern audience.

Sagar Kulkarni, Director of F&B, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel, adds, “We curate an elaborate festive spread for Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrating the rich culinary traditions of the city. One of the highlights is Gavhachi Kheer, a traditional wheat kheer made by slow-cooking soaked whole wheat with milk and jaggery.”

Puran Poli Swiss Roll by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Puran Poli Swiss Roll by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Ingredients

● ½ cup - Split Bengal gram (chana dal), soaked and drained

● ½ cup - Jaggery, chopped

● ½ tsp - Green cardamom

● ½ tsp - Nutmeg powder

Dough

● 1 cup - Refined flour (maida)

● ¾ tbsp - Saffron water

● 2 tbsps - Oil

● Ghee as required

● Salt to taste

Method

● For the stuffing, boil 2-3 cups water in a deep non-stick pan. Add split Bengal gram, cover and cook till done.

● Transfer the mixture to a grinder jar and grind it into a fine mixture. Then, return it to the same pan.

● Add jaggery to the cooked split Bengal gram and stir until it melts. Cook for 8-10 minutes. Then, add the green cardamom and nutmeg powder, and mix well. Let it cool.

● To prepare the dough, take refined flour in a bowl. Add salt, saffron water and oil and mix. Add 1/3 cup water and knead into a soft dough. Cover with damp muslin cloth and set aside for 15 minutes.

● Preheat the oven at 180°C. Dust the worktop with some flour and roll out the dough into thin sheets, spreading the prepared stuffing evenly.

● Roll tightly and cut into slices, to make swiss rolls.

● Grease the baking tray with ghee, arrange the Swiss rolls, and brush with more ghee. Bake at 180°C (350°F) for 10-12 minutes.

Serve warm.

PanchaKajjaya by Chef Rubal Pupneja

Ingredients

● Fresh grated coconut – 100 gms

● Jaggery powder – 50 gms

● Roasted sesame (til) – 15 gms

● Elaichi powder – 1⁄2 tsp

● Almonds – 30 gms

● Cashews – 30 gms

● Raisins – 20 gms

● Roasted/fried poha – 50 gms

● Ghee – 75 gms

For Plating

● Banana leaf

● Rose petals

Method

1. Lightly sauté almonds, cashews, and raisins in ghee. Set aside.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine coconut, jaggery, sesame, poha, elaichi, and the sautéed nuts. Mix

gently.

3. Rest for 15 minutes for the flavours to meld.

4. Serve on a banana leaf, decorated with rose petals.