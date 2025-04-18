Welcome the long weekend with this mouthwatering 30 minute 'lazy girl' Biryani recipe

If you're not someone who finds joy in toiling long hours in the kitchen just to get a plate of food you'll devour in under 10 minutes, just know that this 'lazy girl' biryani recipe takes all of 30 minutes to make and serves as many as 6 people (or you alone, 6 times over!). This 'lazy girl' Biryani recipe comes together in under 30 minutes(Photos: Pinterest, Naive Cook Cooks)

Lazy girl Biryani

Ingredients: Chicken breast - 2, potatoes - 2, tomatoes - 2, ginger-garlic paste - 1tbsp, fresh chillies - 5, Basmati rice - 3 cups, biryani masala (of your choice) - 1 packet, salt - 1tsp, red chilli powder - 1tsp, turmeric powder - 1/2tsp, cinnamon stick - half, green cardamoms - 4, butter - 1tbsp, yoghurt - 2tbsps, 1/2 handful of mint, 1/2 handful of coriander, fried onions - 1 cup; For rice — whole spices - 1tbsp, bay leaf - 1

Method: Begin by chopping 2 to 3 onions and deep frying them till crisp and dark brown. Keep this aside. Now wash and soak your rice with the spices and bay leaf and once done, get onto dicing your chicken breasts, potatoes and tomatoes. Stick to halves and quarters only for the potatoes while chop up the tomatoes finely. Take a fat bottomed pan with some oil on it and fry up the ginger garlic paste and chillies. Then in go the tomatoes, and keep stirring this till they turn soft. Now add in the chicken, potatoes, yoghurt, biryani masala, spices and fresh herbs. Mix and fry this for at least 15 minutes, allowing the ingredients to meld into each other. Now put your rice on to boil with a sprinkle of the Biryani masala. Take this off when it is 75 percent cooked through. Add fresh herbs, 3 chopped fresh chillies and fried onions on top of the chicken and tomatoes masala followed by the drained rice. Make a mixture of Biryani masala, food colouring and butter and pour over this rice. Place on dum for about 15 minutes and dig in.

(recipe from Taiba Qezalbash)

You're welcome for having your carb cravings sorted for the weekend!