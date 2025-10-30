Halloween Special: A Labubu x Halloween crossover this party season

Just when it seemed like the Labubu craze had finally died down, the mischievous, wide-grinned dolls have made a comeback. And this time, they’re stealing the Halloween spotlight. From themed decor and eerie setups to party games, Labubu-inspired mascots, standees, and balloons are now topping the festive décor charts. A Labubu x Halloween Crossover

Roshni D’Souza from Lighthouse Entertainment, Mumbai, says, “From intimate gatherings of 10-15 guests to slightly larger ones of 20-30, queries for home décor this Halloween are rampant — and Labubu props are leading the trend!”

Funny clowns were once the go-to for kids’ parties, but this year, Labubu is giving them serious competition. Abhishek Tiwari from Organizers India, located in Delhi and Bengaluru, shares, “Since the ugly doll started trending, we’ve had multiple requests for Labubu-themed birthday parties.” He adds, “Packages for Labubu-themed parties start at around Rs35,000 and can go higher depending on the props. If clients only want Labubu mascots, it’s Rs7,000 for two hours since costumes are quite heavy, but they fit the bill, being aptly fancy for such parties. For tighter budgets, we offer Labubu cutouts and balloons.”

Neeranjan Kumar from Delhi-NCR’s BirthdayPlanners says, “While human mascots dressed as ghosts or vampires cost around RS3,000-Rs4,000, Labubu mascots are priced between Rs7,000-Rs8,000 for two to three hours; it’s easily the trend of the year!”

Amit and Arpan Noel Messy, parents of eight-year-old twins, say, “Our daughters are Labubu fans. For a get-together at home, we told decorators that spooky and funny is what we want, and the best option was Labubu dolls.”

It’s not just parents, educators are also embracing the change. Primary school teacher Tulika Mehra from Mumbai, who has been organising Halloween bashes for years especially for her students, says, “I’m glad kuch toh naya aaya market mein. Every year it’s the same pointed-hat witches and skull ghosts