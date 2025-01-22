Menu Explore
Heading to Maha Kumbh Mela? Do not miss the double-decker bus restaurant in the city

ByAkshita Prakash
Jan 22, 2025 05:23 PM IST

The innovative Pumpkin restaurant, located in a double-decker bus at the Maha Kumbh Mela, provides affordable vegetarian dining.

A unique dining experience has emerged at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj with the launch of 'Pumpkin,' a fully-equipped restaurant housed inside a double-decker bus. Founded by Manveer Godara, this innovative eatery, located conveniently near the media centre, is being hailed as the first of its kind in Uttar Pradesh. The bus-turned-restaurant opened on January 21 and caters to the culinary needs of visitors at one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

Double-decker bus restaurant at the Maha Kumbh Mela(ANI)
Double-decker bus restaurant at the Maha Kumbh Mela(ANI)

The restaurant is fully air-conditioned and can accommodate up to 25 diners at a time. The ground floor is designed to function as a kitchen, where chefs prepare fresh and hygienic vegetarian meals, while the first floor serves as the dining area, offering a cosy and elevated dining experience. Pumpkin’s menu features an array of vegetarian delights, including satvik options that align with the spiritual and dietary preferences of visitors. For those observing fasts, a special fasting menu is also available, catering to religious occasions beyond the Maha Kumbh Mela.

A video posted by ANI on X gives a sneak peek into this newly launched eating joint, highlighting its features and interiors.

Affordability is a key aspect of Pumpkin, ensuring that the restaurant appeals to a diverse audience. Whether you are a pilgrim, a media professional, or a local visitor, the restaurant promises quality food without straining your budget.

Looking ahead, the brand has ambitious plans to expand this unique concept to other significant spiritual hubs in Uttar Pradesh, such as Varanasi, Mathura, and Ayodhya.

