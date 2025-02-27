Here's how to make Mish: A centuries-old Gazan dip which is a celebration of spice and tradition

Mish is a traditional fermented yoghurt dip with deep roots in Gazan-Palestinian cuisine. Known for its bold flavours and simple ingredients, this dish is a staple in many households and is made by fermenting yoghurt with salt, lemon, and chillies, resulting in a tangy, mildly spicy spread that pairs beautifully with fresh bread. Typically served as part of breakfast or as a side dish, mish is a testament to the culinary richness of Gaza, where food reflects history, tradition, and most importantly — resourcefulness. Yoghurt dip with oil

Despite the region’s small size, there is a lot of diversity within this cuisine that many are rushing to preserve; Gaza's food is often characterized by its spiciness and bold use of peppers, while dishes from the farming interior of the Gaza Strip are milder. These differences stem from the blending of various Palestinian culinary traditions, as families who settled in Gaza brought their unique flavours and techniques with them. Over time, this created a cuisine that is both deeply rooted in tradition and distinct in its own right. This particular mish recipe comes from chef Mohammed Moosa, who shares a simple yet authentic way to prepare this flavorful dip.

Ingredients: 1 cubed lemon, 7 to 8 spicy chillies, roughly chopped or bruised, 800g yoghurt, 100g chaas (optional, for a thinner consistency), 2 tsp pink salt, Olive oil

Recipe: To prepare the dish, start by cubing the lemon and roughly chopping or bruising the chillies. In a container, mix yoghurt with pink salt, stirring well to combine. Add the chillies and lemon, making sure they are fully submerged. Cover the container and leave it in a cool, dry place for at least three days, though fermentation can continue for up to two weeks in colder climates. Once ready, the mish will have a slightly tangy, fermented aroma with subtle chilli-infused notes.

When serving, drizzle olive oil over the dip and enjoy it with a loaf of fresh bread. The combination of creamy yoghurt, citrusy lemon, and mild spice makes for a deeply satisfying and traditional Gazan dish that celebrates the flavours of the region.