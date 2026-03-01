Holi special: Lucknow's mithaiwalas and bakers innovate with Toffee-shaped, Guilt-free and Nolen Gur Gujiya varieties
Eateries in Lucknow have rolled out several variants of gujiyas: Bite-sized, Nolen Gur Khajoor variant, Toffee-shaped, Mango wrap, Baahubali size, and more
The one-upmanship in the gujiya war has kept the mithaiwalas and bakeries innovating with the Holi speciality, churning out new varieties for sweet lovers. Eateries in Lucknow have rolled out several variants of gujiyas, offering ample options for customers. Sample this: Bite-sized baked gujiya, Nolen Gur Khajoor variant, Toffee-shaped, Mango wrap, Baahubali size, and more.
“See, for home and self-consumption and puja, it's the homemade gujiya that works. But for visitors and gifting to family and friends, I try to get something new. This time, bite-size gujiya is on my mind—it’s easy and trendy,” says Prabhu Jalan, a home decor merchant.
Innovation the key
“This time, we made Bengal’s special Nolen Gur Khajoor Gujiya for those who avoid white sugar and sugar-free powder. Toffee Gujiya is also getting a lot of love. We tried making Millet Gujiya but are yet to achieve the best result, so we will work more on it,” says Matrika Gupta of Danbro by Mr Brown.
Tanushree Gupta of Danbro by Mr Brown tells us, “Last year, we introduced thumb-size Bite Baked Gujiya. This time, our full focus is on meeting its demand, as it's a time-consuming process.”
Tradition rules
To celebrate the festival, it's the traditional variety that rules. “See, dry gujiya which is not soaked in sugar has the most shelf life, and that’s what sells the most. Then there is the kesar variant, and we make dozens of varieties, but the truth is, all combined, it's just 10-15 per cent of total sales, that too for gifting. It’s just for showbiz,” says Ved Prakash of Radhey Classic Sweets.
Guilt free
From no sugar added to sugar-free, new options are coming up. “Like we have baked and chocolate variants, which we call guilt-free gujiya as we don’t have any added sugar element to it. Additionally, we made Nolen Gur Tres Leches and Nolen Gur Sandesh. It’s about bringing more to the platter,” tells Arti of Buttercup Bungalow Artisanal Bakery.
Record sake!
Last year, Chhappan Bhog set a record by preparing the largest gujiya. “Our previous record was of a 6 kg gujiya with a 25-inch length. It was certified by the India Book of Records as the largest gujiya. This year, we are attempting to make a bigger one but would like to reveal it after we achieve it, as it's really a task,” says owner Ravindra Gupta.
Varieties in market:
- Traditional Dry Gujiya
- Kesaria Navratan Gujiya
- Kesaria Mini Navratan Gujiya
- No Added Sugar Gujiya
- Nolen Khajur Gur Gujiya
- Gujiya Shahi Baked
- Toffee Gujiya
- Anjeer Gujiya
- Badam Cappuccino Gujiya
- Baked Chocolate Gujiya
- Badam Kesar Gujiya
- Coconutty Gujiya
- Honey Dry Fruit Gujiya
- Kaju Gujiya
- Kaju Kesar Gujiya
- Pista Gujiya
- Rose Date Gujiya
- Fig Gujiya
- Mango Gujiya
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDeep Saxena
Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.