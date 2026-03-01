Holi special: Lucknow's mithaiwalas and bakers innovate with Toffee-shaped, Guilt-free and Nolen Gur Gujiya varieties

The one-upmanship in the gujiya war has kept the mithaiwalas and bakeries innovating with the Holi speciality, churning out new varieties for sweet lovers. Eateries in Lucknow have rolled out several variants of gujiyas, offering ample options for customers. Sample this: Bite-sized baked gujiya, Nolen Gur Khajoor variant, Toffee-shaped, Mango wrap, Baahubali size, and more. The variety of gujiyas available at Ram Asrey Sweets and Bite-size baked gujiya at Danbro by Mr Brown in Lucknow.

“See, for home and self-consumption and puja, it's the homemade gujiya that works. But for visitors and gifting to family and friends, I try to get something new. This time, bite-size gujiya is on my mind—it’s easy and trendy,” says Prabhu Jalan, a home decor merchant.

Innovation the key “This time, we made Bengal’s special Nolen Gur Khajoor Gujiya for those who avoid white sugar and sugar-free powder. Toffee Gujiya is also getting a lot of love. We tried making Millet Gujiya but are yet to achieve the best result, so we will work more on it,” says Matrika Gupta of Danbro by Mr Brown.

Tanushree Gupta of Danbro by Mr Brown tells us, “Last year, we introduced thumb-size Bite Baked Gujiya. This time, our full focus is on meeting its demand, as it's a time-consuming process.”