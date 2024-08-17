Honey Bee Day: Sriracha honey butter to cucumber salad dressing, unique dishes you can make with the versatile honey

Honey is more than just a sweetener, it's a key ingredient that can transform everyday dishes into something extraordinary. As we celebrate Honey Bee Day today, explore these delectable recipes that use honey to add depth to a series of dishes. Each recipe not only highlights the natural goodness of the condiment but also pays tribute to the vital role bees play in our ecosystem. Sriracha honey butter to cucumber salad dressing, unique dishes you make with the versatile honey

Rosemary balsamic peaches with honey and whipped ricotta

This simple yet elegant recipe combines creamy ricotta with caramelised peaches, all enhanced by a hint of rosemary and a drizzle of golden honey. It’s a perfect way to honour the bees while enjoying a fresh and flavourful snack.

Rosemary balsamic peaches with honey and whipped ricotta(The Trail To Health)

Recipe: ¾ cup whole-milk ricotta cheese, 2 tablespoons butter, 4 firm ripe peaches (halved and pitted), ¼ cup white balsamic vinegar, 1 sprig fresh rosemary, honey

Directions: Process ricotta until smooth then spread on 4 plates. In a pan melt butter, add peaches (cut sides down) and cook for 3 minutes until browned. Remove peaches. Add vinegar and rosemary, then boil for 45-60 second and discard rosemary. Drizzle vinegar mixture over peaches and ricotta, and finish with honey

Sriracha honey butter

This versatile sweet and spicy butter sauce pairs beautifully with corn on the cob, baked potatoes or a grilled cheese sandwich. The rich, buttery base is elevated by the honey and the heat of Sriracha, creating a balanced addition to your favourite dishes.

Sriracha honey butter(My Sauce Recipes)

Recipe: ½ cup butter (softened), 2 tablespoons honey, 2 tablespoons Sriracha/Tabasco sauce.

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a microwave-safe bowl. If the mixture is clumpy, microwave in 15-second intervals until smooth.

Feta, honey and date spread

With the creaminess of feta, the sweetness of dates and the warmth of honey this spread is the ideal appetiser for any gathering. Paired with toasted pita bread, it's a simple yet elegant dish that celebrates the natural goodness of honey.

Feta, honey and date spread(Taste)

Recipe: 1 cup crumbled feta, ½ cup toasted almonds (coarsely chopped), ½ cup pitted dates (chopped), 2 tablespoons fresh marjoram or 1 tablespoon fresh thyme (chopped), 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped and/or sliced green olives, 2 teaspoons finely shredded lemon peel, ¼ cup honey, ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, toasted pita bread wedges

Directions: In a serving bowl, gently stir together feta, almonds, dates, olives, and lemon peel. In a small microwave-safe bowl, combine honey and cayenne; warm in the microwave for 15 seconds. Drizzle over the spread, folding gently to combine. Serve with toasted pita bread wedges.

Cucumber and watermelon salad with feta

This refreshing watermelon and cucumber salad is the perfect dish for a summer gathering and offers a unique blend of sweet and savoury flavours. The dish is a delightful way to enjoy fresh, seasonal ingredients while heroing in on the flavours of honey.

Cucumber and watermelon salad with feta(Eating Well)

Recipe: 2 tablespoons lemon juice, ¼ cup olive oil, 1 teaspoon honey, ¼ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon poppy seeds (optional), ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper, 5 cups seeded and cubed watermelon, 2 cups cubed unpeeled cucumber, ⅓ cup finely chopped red onion, 3 tablespoons snipped fresh dill, 1 cup crumbled feta cheese

Directions: For dressing, pour lemon juice into a large bowl. Gradually add oil in a steady stream, whisking until incorporated. Whisk in honey, salt, poppy seeds (if desired) and pepper until combined. Add watermelon, cucumber, red onion and dill to dressing. Toss gently to coat. Before serving, sprinkle with cheese.

Spiced honey cashews

Celebrate your sweet tooth with this irresistible cashew snack that’s perfect for any occasion. These toasted dry fruits offer a delightful blend of sweetness and spicy plus they’re easy to make and mouthwateringly delicious.

Spiced honey cashews(Southern Living)

Recipe: 1 large egg white, ¼ cup honey, 2 teaspoons ground cardamom, 1½ teaspoons ground ginger, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, 3 cups unsalted raw cashews

Directions: Preheat oven to 148°C and line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk the egg white until foamy, about 1 to 2 minutes. Heat honey, cardamom, ginger and salt in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir constantly until runny which is about 45 seconds. Pour the honey mixture into the egg white, whisking constantly until combined.

Stir in cashews until evenly coated, then transfer to the prepared baking sheet, spreading in an even layer. Bake until cashews are toasted, about 25 minutes, stirring halfway through. Let it cool at room temperature for about 20 minutes.

Hot honey

Hot honey is a game-changer in the condiment world since it effortlessly combines sweet and heat into one delightful sauce. With just a few ingredients and a simple simmer, you can create a versatile topping that adds a kick to any dish.

Recipe: Honey, Red chillies

Optional: If you’re not a fan of spice, you can add citrus (lemon, orange, or lime zest or peel), herbs (thyme, rosemary, or lavender) or other flavourings (fresh ginger, cinnamon sticks, cloves, star anise, garlic)

Directions: Combine honey and chiles in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cool slightly, then strain the honey. Pour into a jar and seal.

This Honey Bee Day, let these honey-infused recipes inspire your culinary adventures.