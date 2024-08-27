Hotpots are Chinese communal meals that are perfect for monsoon and are making it big in India

Surrounded by loved ones who've come together to share a meal while the din of chatter carries throughout can be such a core memory for many Indian families, as communal eating forms an integral part of our lives. The relentless rains of this monsoon season have caused a new concept to gain traction in the country - hotpots.



Having originated in China over 1,000 years ago, hotpots were particularly popular in the northern regions of China, where the cold climate meant having a warm hearty meal was a necessity. Since then, hotpot has spread to other parts of Asia, including in Japan known as shabu-shabu, Korea's jeongol or jjigae, while in Thailand its known as suki, and lau in Vietnam, Hotpot is a communal meal that originated in China(shutterstock)

WIth meat, eggs, tofu and veggeis, Little Food Co. makes hotpot you can enjoy home

With its presence spreading to many countries, local flavours and ingredients were added to it, and hotpots have developed its own variations. Chef Tushar Malkani, Chef In Charge, The Yellow House, Goa, says, “Chinese food has today emerged as comfort food for Indians. Hotpot makes for a good family-style meal during the monsoon as outdoor activities are greatly restricted in this season. This makes for a fun time as it can be done indoors, brings everyone together and involves food.”

Recently, a movie theatre in Kuala Lumpur has begun offering its first-ever hotpot cinema, where its patrons can enjoy your movie while savouring a warm bowl of hotpot. They launched this option during the premiere of the movie, The Unwavering Brotherhood, and was met with resounding success.

But what is a hotpot?

The foundation of any hotpot is the broth. Chef Bhakti Mehta, Head Chef and Founder of Little Food Co, Mumbai, says, “HotPot is a live, DIY meal. To the hot bubbling soup that’s placed on the table, protein, carbs and veggies are added and cooked directly in it. It can be topped up with various sauces and garnishes.”

Describing this dining experience as “flavourful and interactive” Chef Lily of Banyan Tree at Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa, says, “Thinly sliced meats, silken or firm tofu, seafood like prawn is the protein in these hotpots.” The base of the broth is made with chicken or pork bones for a rich and savoury base; water is added to dilute it.

An entire lobster is added to the hotpot as a treat(unsplash)

To it, aromatics like onion, garlic, ginger and scallions are commonly used and favour enhancers like soy sauce, fish sauce, mushrooms and seaweed make for a great combination.

Not just meat but even vegetables - enoki or shitake mushroom, lotus stem, bok choy, Napa cabbage, Chinese spinach, gai lan (Chinese broccoli), and green onions - are integral to this communal meal. The beauty of hotpot lies in its versatility — everyone can customise their meal according to their taste and preferences. At the end of the meal, swipe up all those yummy flavours that was cooking during the meal with a bowl of noodles or rice.