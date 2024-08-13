Independence Day 2024: Visit these restaurants to enjoy the best offers

Looking to enjoy the best food and beverages to celebrate India's freedom? Head to these restaurants and hotels for the 78th Independence Day to enjoy specially curated menus and exclusive offers. Best offers on food and beverages for the 78th Independence Day

Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Noida

Radisson Blu MBD Hotel is all set to commemorate India's 78th Independence Day with a special tri-color-themed buffet. Indulge in a tricolour-themed buffet that promises a culinary journey through India's flavours. Add a dash of entertainment with the unicyclist performance in tricolour and the energetic beats of a live band. Beat the heat with refreshing chuskis from the Tri-Color Chuski Station, a perfect summer treat.

The hotel is also offering a flat 15% discount on food and soft beverages available à la carte.

Location: SXVIII, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Noida

Available: 15th August

Cost For Two: INR 5000 + taxes (only food)

Litchi Bistro, Delhi

Litchi Bistro has specially curated an Independence Day menu that celebrates India's rich culinary heritage with a focus on Indian grains. This limited-time menu will be available on 15th August offering a unique and healthy dining experience. This special Independence Day menu will feature Shree Ann Salad, Barley Risotto, and Millet Pearl French Toast all priced at only INR 78 plus taxes.

Location: T, 540, Panchsheel Marg, Panchshila Park, Malviya Nagar

Available: 15th August

Cost For Two: INR 2000

Yeti Restaurant, Delhi-NCR

Yeti Restaurant has curated a unique and exclusive menu for Independence Day: "India & The Seven Sisters." This special culinary offering celebrates the diverse and rich flavours of India, with a spotlight on the distinct cuisines of the seven northeastern states. Available only for a week, this menu promises an unforgettable dining experience for all the guests.

The exclusive menu curated by Corporate Chef Anil Bangwal includes Assam’s Jol Muri, Arunachal Pradesh’s Thukpa, Meghalaya’s Pumaloi, Manipur’s Eromba, Mizoram’s Bai, Nagaland’s Smoked Pork with Anishi and Tripura’s Mui Borok.

Location: All Delhi NCR Outlets

Available: 12th August to 19th August 2024

Cost For Two: INR 2000 (all inclusive)

BeeYoung Brewgarden, Delhi

BeeYoung Brewgarden invites guests to commemorate 77 glorious years of India's freedom with an exceptional offer. Patrons can raise a toast to the nation with their first order of beer, priced at just INR. 77!

It has an impressive selection of craft brews, including Tropical Pilsner, IPA, American Wheat, Belgian Wheat, and Poha Lager, among others. Guests can indulge in this immense variety of beers along with a delectable food menu of lip-smacking dishes.

Location: The Panchshilla Rendezvous, Panchshila Park, Malviya Nagar

Available: 15th August

Price For Two: INR 2500

Gola Sizzlers, Delhi NCR

Gola Sizzlers is a gateway to a world of culinary excellence and international flavours. As a multi-cuisine fine dining restaurant, they offer the best of Indian and Chinese cuisine with a fusion twist. The restaurant is offering a 25% discount to all ex and current defence personnel at all their outlets to thank and honour India's heroes.

Location: All Delhi NCR Outlets

Available: 1st - 15th August

Cost for Two: INR 2000

Taj Mahal Hotel, Delhi

Taj Mahal Hotel celebrates India's 78th Independence Day with a true sense of pride. Indulge in a culinary journey that pays tribute to our nation's rich heritage and diverse tastes with a set menu at Varq, Machan and House of Ming at a special price of INR 1947 plus taxes.

Location: Number One, Mansingh Road, New Delhi

Available: 15th & 16th August

Cost For Two: INR 4000

Eros Hotel, Delhi

Eros Hotel invites you to a memorable dining experience that embodies freedom and togetherness. Indulge in a special buffet at Blooms designed to make this significant day extraordinary for you and your loved ones.

Blooms has curated a diverse buffet spread featuring delectable Indian dishes from various states. The menu includes Kashmiri Tabak Maaz and Lucknowi mutton stew with Sheermal, and tandoori delicacies and regional specialities like Goan Fish Curry & Kozhi curry. The menu also has popular Indian street food like Gol Gappe, Aloo Lachha Tikki, and Dahi Puri.

Location: Eros Hotel, Nehru Place, New Delhi

Available: 15th August 2024

Cost For Two: INR 2150 + taxes