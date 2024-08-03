Indulge in the flavours of Goan Xacuti

A DIETARY DELIGHT Goan Xacuti is made with chicken

Goan Chicken Xacuti, a symphony of spices in every savory spoonful, with complex spicing, including sliced onions, toasted grated coconut, and large dried red chillies. The dish finds its origin in Goa’s diverse cultural tapestry, blending Indian, Portuguese and southeast Asian influences. It is also believed to have originated in Harmal (now Arambol) in Pernem Taluka of Goa. Xacuti itself is derived from the Portuguese word “Chacuti”, meaning spicy curry dish. Local fishermen would prepare a sauce or gravy containing spices such as black peppercorns, chillies, turmeric, onions, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves. Order fresh chicken curry cut from Zappfresh to make a delicious Goan Chicken Xacuti.

Recipe by nishant choubey

Heat oil on a medium flame and add 5 Kashmiri chillies into it. Lower the flame, add 20gm grated ginger, 7 to 8 garlic pods, 2 chopped onions and mix well Add 250 gm grated coconut, 1/2 tsp khus khus and other spices (turmeric 1tsp, black peppercorn 8 to 10, cloves, 1/4tsb methi, 1/2 tsp fennel seeds, 1 cinammon stick, 1/2tsb corriander seeds, 1/4tsp black sesame seeds). Cook it down and blend into fine spice paste Now take a heavy bottom pan, put the spice paste and add that 1kg chicken with bone. Cover it and and cook the chicken is cooked. Finish with coconut milk and serve

Chef tips

Transform your curry with simple toppings like toasted sesame seeds,

Fresh chicken cuts enhance Xacuti’s overall flavour

Sprinkle of fresh pomegranate seeds to add another layer of depth

