Indulge in these special Easter-themed brunch feasts happening in Mumbai & Pune

Easter is a time for indulging in the best food while surrounded by loved ones. If you are looking for eateries in the city to gorge on the festive feast, we’ve rounded out the best spots you can head to. A table filled with Easter delicacies to be feasted upon (HTBS)

MUMBAI

For an Egg-citing time, Hilton Mumbai International Airport is organising an Easter Brunch at The Brasserie on Sunday, April 20. Executive Chef Altamash Patel says, “The Brasserie has been beautifully renovated after 22 years and promises an ambience that’s fresh and inviting. You can try our Easter-themed menu that will be a lavish spread of festive dishes, indulgent desserts, and global culinary favourites.” Kids can also go on an Easter egg hunt or paint some eggs, too. With the weather getting hotter by the day, take a refreshing dip in the hotel’s pool, which is complimentary for brunch guests.

At O Pedro in BKC, executive chef Hussain Shahzad has put together an Easter Feaster that will take place on April 19 and 20. “Inspired by Easter traditions from Goa and Portugal, our celebrations are rooted in abundance. This year’s menu is packed with dishes that draw from age-old family recipes and travel stories. Try the Pork Ribs Vindaloo topped with sweet and tangy pineapple salsa, the Chicken Cafreal Meatballs and the Shack-Style Butter Garlic Squid served with crispy toasted poee,” he says.

The Easter Brunch on Sunday at Lake View Café at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake has a special Showcase, which includes Salad and Cheese Stations, a Seafood Bar with Mezze and Cold Cuts, and a Live Barbeque Counter for all kinds of meats and seafood options. The Carving Station has a maple-glazed turkey and BBQ chicken.

Try some classic Easter dishes at an indulgent brunch at Seven Kitchens at The St. Regis Mumbai this Sunday. Chef Paul Kinny, Director of Culinary, suggest: “The golden Quiche Lorraine, Honey Glazed Ham, Coq au Vin, which has been slow-braised to perfection in red wine and aromatics.”

Wanting to do something different, Chef Ali Akbar Baldiwala of Slink & Bardot says, “I have joined hands with Chef Heena Punwani of Maska Bakery to whip up a feast filled with festive flavours, including golden and buttery pies, a show-stopping Wellington, and plated desserts. This feast will go on all day on Easter Sunday. On the other hand, Carnival by Trèsind at Khar (W), is having a special Easter cocktail menu. This limited-time menu includes beverages like Holy Bean, a sophisticated blend of Mahura and coffee liqueur; Bugs Bunny, which is a mix of gin and fresh carrot juice, along with Easter Popstar, a vibrant combination of gin, limoncello and magic pops.

At Sixteen33, enjoy a spirited Sunday brunch which blends festive cheer with laid-back charm. Chef Anil Gupta says, “Easter is all about indulgence and spending time with people you love. This is what we’ve curated for our brunch - hearty classics and dishes with bold new flavours. You can enjoy unlimited food and alcohol from 1 pm to 4 pm on Easter Sunday.”

Hakkasan has a five-course menu for Easter made by Chef Raymond. “This menu had some of our signature dishes like the Edamame truffle dumpling, Har gau and Sanpei chicken claypot. But the real showstopper is our golden egg dessert that has to be cracked open to reveal a tropical mango and coconut treasure inside. Pair this sweet surprise with our exclusive cocktails, wines, and beers for a festive brunch that's simply perfect," he says.

Variety is the spice of life, and that is what Four Seasons' AER and Opus provide you with. At Opus, the Easter brunch is designed to be enjoyed with your family. From 12:30 pm to 4 pm, the sounds of a live band along with kids' laughter will float through the air as they dive into several Easter-themed fun activities with egg hunts and decoration stations. The brunch spread includes regional favourites like Tameta Par Eedu, Green Shakshuka, Thai Fried Egg with Spicy Tamarind Sauce, and Chinese Steamed Egg with Shrimp, along with a bounty of international classics that promise to please every palate. You can also enjoy an all-adults Easter brunch with a view of the city's skyline as a live DJ and percussionist set the tone. Savour a thoughtfully curated selection including BBQ Lamb Skewers, Chicken Saffron Risotto, California Ura Maki, Summer Vegetable Risotto, and indulgent desserts like Almond Hazelnut Praline Mousse and Berry Verrine, among others.

If you're in the mood for some celeb spotting as your dig into your Easter meal, GIGI is the place to be. The specially curated menu by Chef Beena Noronha includes crispy and buttery Pomme Pavé, Balsamic-glazed Mushroom Flatbread, Yuzu Tiger prawns with a kosho herb butter, along with Pappardelle Siciliane al Pistacchio, Miso Truffle Udon, and Easter Meadow Flan.

PUNE

Have a flavourful celebration with a lavish brunch buffet at Boulevard, The Orchid Hotel this Sunday. Their live counters serve festive specials like hot cross buns, paska bread, roast chicken, casserole, and hummingbird cake as the mellifluous strains of the flute float through the air.

Easter calls for cherished moments shared over delectable food. And executive Chef Mihir Kane from Spice Kitchen at JW Marriott Pune says, “Guests can look forward to a grand spread showcasing an array of global and festive specialities, from hearty roasts and seasonal spring-inspired salads to decadent Easter desserts that add a sweet finish to your afternoon.” The highlights include sweet Italian Easter bread, cardamom chocolate babka and Meyer lemon olive oil loaf cake.

At the Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel, the special buffet brunch this Sunday celebrates the best parts of Easter. One can try the charcuterie and cheese station, along with a special counter for Sushi lovers and a make-your-own Easter salad bar. “We wanted to go beyond the expected and create an Easter celebration that feels both comforting and inspired. The menu is a reflection of spring’s freshness and Easter’s indulgence. Every dish is meant to feel like a small celebration on its own, crafted with care, and served with heart,” says Ramu Radhakrishnan, Executive Chef, Sheraton Grand Pune

Who can resist a table laden with gourmet delights that celebrate the festival of Easter? At Conrad Pune, Chef Kranti says, “We have curated a lavish Easter Brunch for April 20 at Coriander Kitchen. It includes everything from succulent roasts and fresh-baked breads to playful Easter eggs and an irresistible dessert bar.”

At the Pune outlets of Love and Cheesecake, one can try the goodies from their new limited-edition menu. The Easter-themed desserts include a range of cupcakes in chocolate, red velvet, blueberry and Oreo flavours. The Mother Hen Easter Cake is a kind of nest cake with decadent Belgian chocolate and a Belgian chocolate hen sitting atop. Keeping with the traditional flavours, the Carrot Crème Easter Cake is made up of a moist carrot sponge and layered with cheesecake frosting and blueberry filling inside.