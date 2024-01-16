Is THIS the perfect salad for astronauts on Mars?

Ever what it would be like in outer space, amidst inky blackness and deep silence? You definitely will have to enjoy that view sans your fave food as there's little that can be transported and had there, save dehydrated bland meals. While scientists recently devised a way to fry potato chips aboard the International Space Station, here's another item that's being seen as the 'perfect' space meal for male astronauts. It's a salad! Check the details below. As per a statement from the American Chemical Society, a vegetarian salad has been thought to be the optimal space meal.

As per a statement from the American Chemical Society, a vegetarian salad has been thought to be the optimal space meal that Mars-bound astronauts can tuck into, keeping in mind water and space demands. Since food is crucial to ensure space crew physical health (as per NASA, astronauts can burn over 3,500 calories a day) and mental health, this salad could well live up to that requirement.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The salad comprises kale, barley, soybeans, poppy seeds, sweet potato, peanuts, and/or sunflower seeds, all meant to provide the best nutrition for males on a long-term space mission. The salad has had a taste test on Earth and it's been appreciated. What next? A dehydrated drizzle for the salad? We're sure that there can be several delicious suitors, soon.