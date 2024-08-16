Is your brother a foodie? It's time to make an edible rakhi!

Surprise your brother this Raksha Bandhan by making an edible rakhi! Instead of the traditional threads and beads, craft a rakhi using his favorite treats like chocolates, candies, or even cookies. Not only will it look festive, but it will also be a delicious way to show your love and creativity. This sweet gesture is sure to make the celebration even more special and memorable. Rubal Pupneja, chef, The Ashok shares a perfect recipe. Here are the steps: A fondant-based edible rakhi

Ingredients

Fondant (multi color) 150gms

White compound chocolate 160gms

Dark compound chocolate 160 gms

Oil 2 tbs

Food grade colors (blue,yellow,green) few drops

Golden, white and silver edible pearl balls for decoration

Marzipan Based

Divide the fondant into equal portions and add food coloring to create different colorful fondants. Set them aside.

In the meantime, melt both white and dark compound chocolate separately, adding a little oil to each. Spread the melted chocolate on parchment paper and allow it to set.

Take the colored fondants and, using various cutters, make stars, flowers, straps, and discs.

Once the chocolate has set, use a cutter to make discs from the chocolate spread.

Now, assemble your edible rakhi by taking one colored chocolate disc as the base, placing another colored disc on top, and then adding a third disc.

Decorate the edible rakhi with fondant flowers, stars, sugar sprinkles, and silver and golden sugar balls.

Finally, place the assembled rakhis on the colorful straps made from fondant.

Make a Khoya-based rakhi at home

Khoya Based

Cook khoya and sugar over a flame until it reaches a burfi-like consistency.

Divide the cooked khoya and sugar mixture into portions, and color them using food-grade colors.

Shape the mixture using a cutter.

Make small spheres of different colors and a rakhi strap from the khoya.

Decorate the khoya rakhi with sugar sprinkles, silver balls, and golden balls.

Your edible rakhis are ready to serve!

Important Tips:

The discs placed on top of each other should be sized accordingly, with the largest one at the base.

2. Fondant is made from icing sugar, melted gelatin, and cornstarch. It is easily available in the market and online stores.

3. Other items can also be used for decoration, such as golden balls, gold dust, vermicelli-shaped sugar sprinkles, etc.