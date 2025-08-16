Krishna Janmashtami: Where flavours meet devotion

The birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated across the country in many vibrant ways, but what remains constant everywhere is food. Since Krishna loved butter (makhan) and often stole it from his neighbours’ homes in Vrindavan, he earned the affectionate name Makhan Chor — one of many that reflect his love for good food. From North to South, his popular temples offer unique prasadam prepared with devotion and flavours he adored. Radha Krishna cake from The Sinful Spoon

To mark the occasion in Delhi-NCR, both sweet brands and temples are presenting festive treats inspired by Krishna’s favourites. At ISKCON Temple in Dwarka, a special fragrant prasad menu has been created, featuring saffron laddoo, rose churma, kewra barfi, rose ghewar, sandal ghewar, saffron kalakand, special camphor laddoo, coriander panjiri, cinnamon halwa, kewra rasgulla, saffron mohanthal, saffron gond laddoo, and more.

Khushboo, coordinator of the prasad team at ISKCON, explains, “To enhance the taste and appeal of sweets, we have introduced fragrant ingredients such as sandalwood, camphor, jasmine, and kewra. The Lord greatly enjoys these aromas, which is why his favourite fragrances are used in preparing the bhog. Fragrance also holds great significance in the worship of Lord Krishna. During the morning rituals, the Lord is offered perfumes to smell, and at night, before resting, his feet are massaged with fragrant oils.”

Anand Sweets has also unveiled a festive-edition mithai collection inspired by traditional prasad and flavours cherished during Krishna’s birth celebrations. Their menu features Dry Fruit Panjiri — a wholesome prasad made with roasted wheat, pure ghee, and crunchy dry fruits; Dhaniya Panjiri made with coriander powder, ghee, and nuts; Coconut Laddu prepared from fresh coconut and pure ghee; Makkhan Mishri — freshly churned butter with rock sugar, reminiscent of Krishna’s favourite treat; and Peanut Burfi with roasted peanuts and jaggery. “You can offer it as prasad, present it as a gift, or simply savour the joy on this special occasion,” says Arvind Dadu, Managing Director at Anand Sweets & Savouries.

Even bakers are joining the celebrations with Janmashtami-themed cakes decorated with peacock feathers and baby Krishna motifs — a playful twist that blends tradition with a touch of modern festivity. Sanchita Rateria Agarwal from The Sinful Spoon says, “We are known for our creative use of colour and customising cakes without using fondant. Our Radha Krishna cakes were in sync with our vibe as a brand, but also elevating it with the use of real peacock feathers. Completely eggless of course.” They deliver across Delhi-NCR.