Lasagna soup is the cosy comfort dish taking over social media: Here's how to make it

Move over traditional lasagna—there’s a new star in town, and it’s faster, easier, and just as indulgent. Lasagna soup, a one-pot twist on the classic Italian casserole, has been making waves on social media racking up million of views after influencers turned this dinner staple into a stovetop sensation. Instead of painstakingly layering pasta, sauce, and cheese in a casserole dish, lasagna soup combines all the same flavors in a rich, brothy base.

With over 20,000 videos under the #lasagnasoup hashtag and praise from celebrities like SZA, it’s safe to say this dish has earned its place in the spotlight. It’s the ultimate blend of nostalgia and convenience, giving you the hearty satisfaction of lasagna without the lengthy prep time.

What is lasagna soup?

Lasagna soup is exactly what it sounds like with all the comforting elements of lasagna such as ground meat, marinara sauce, chewy pasta, and gooey cheese but with a twist that is combined into a hearty soup. This variation lets you skip the oven and layer everything directly into a stock pot. The result is a steaming bowl of comfort food that’s perfect for chilly nights or anytime you’re craving Italian flavors. If you want to try this hit dish, here's the recipe for you.

Ingredients

180 ml ricotta cheese

60 ml shredded mozzarella

2 Tbsp (30 ml) grated Parmesan cheese

1 ¼ tsp kosher salt, divided

2 Tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

1 cup (240 ml) chopped yellow onion

1 Tbsp (15 ml) tomato paste

¼ tsp crushed red pepper

1 can (828 ml) crushed tomatoes

4 cups (960 ml) chicken broth

2 cups (480 ml) water

1 Tbsp (15 ml) granulated sugar

8 lasagna noodles, broken into thirds

Store-bought pesto

Shaved Parmesan cheese

Directions

Combine ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, and ¼ tsp salt in a small bowl; set aside.

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes.

Stir in garlic, tomato paste, and crushed red pepper; cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add crushed tomatoes, chicken broth, water, sugar, and the remaining salt. Bring to a boil.

Add lasagna noodles and cook, stirring occasionally, for 8-10 minutes, until noodles are al dente. Adjust seasoning as needed.

Serve soup in bowls, topped with dollops of the ricotta mixture, pesto, and shaved Parmesan.