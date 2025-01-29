Call in prosperity this Lunar New Year 2025 with these delicious dumpling recipes!

No Lunar New Year feast spread is complete without attendees not being spoilt for choice when it comes to the spread for dumplings. Not that we really need a reason to pile steaming hot dumplings into our watering mouths, but there is actually quite an intricate reason behind the dish being a staple for a Chinese feast. The shape of dumplings, called 'jiaozi' in Mandarin Chinese, actually resembles gold bars which is why they have been historically considered to be auspicious items to feast on when it comes to occasions like the Chinese New Year. Dumpling recipes to bring in prosperity this Lunar New Year

So here we have for you, three delectable Chinese dumpling recipes you could whip up today itself!

Chinese pork dumplings

Ingredients: Chinese dumpling stickers — plain flour - 3 cups, room temperature water - 1 cup; For the filling — ground pork - 1lb, finely chopped green onion - 1/2 cup, finely chopped ginger - 1tsp, sesame oil - 1tsp, salt - 1tsp, soy sauce - 1/4 cup, vegetable oil - 2tbsps, large egg - 1, Chinese cabbage - 1lb, extra salt to taste; To cook — vegetable oil, water

Method: In a large bowl, mix the pork, green onion, ginger, sesame oil, salt, soy sauce, vegetable oil and egg. Make sure it is well mixed. Set aside to marinate for 1 to 2 hours. Cut the cabbage across into thin strips. Now chop the strips into very small pieces. Place the cabbage in a bowl and sprinkle with the extra teaspoon of salt. Set aside for 30 minutes. Now squeeze out any excess water from the cabbage before you add it to the pork mixture. Mix the cabbage into the marinated pork. For the dough, in a large bowl, mix the flour and water until a soft dough forms. Knead for around 10 minutes until the smooth. Divide the dough in half. Shape each half into a 12-inch long roll and cut the roll into half inch pieces. Take a piece of dough, roll into a ball and flatten with your palm. Turn it as you roll it out. Set aside. Fill the wrappers with the pork mixture and seal. To boil them, fill a large saucepan with water up to halfway and bring to a boil. Add the dumplings and stir so that they don't stick to the bottom. Add a tablespoon vegetable oil to the water and as the dumplings start to float, add a cup of water more and replace the lid. Repeat this one more time and you're done.

(recipe from Mama Loves to Cook)

Chinese vegetable dumplings

Ingredients: Flour - 4.5 cups, tepid water - 1.3 cups; For the filling — Oil for sautéing, snow pea leaves or baby bok choy - 450gms, extra firm tofu - 450gms, mushrooms - 450gms, Chinese chives - 115gms, minced garlic - 2 to 3 cloves, light soy sauce - 1tbsp, sesame oil - 2tsps, white pepper - 1/4tsp, salt to taste; Dipping — Chinese black vinegar - 2tbsps, Chilli oil - 2tsps, toasted sesame oil - 1/2tsp

Method: This recipe can follow the same method as the recipe above.

(recipe from Salt n Pepper Here)

Chocolate dumplings (Xiao Long Bao)

Ingredients: For the sea salt foam — heavy cream - 1/2 cup, sea salt - 1/4tsp; Dumpling skin — flour - 1 cup, water - 1/4 cup; Chocolate filling — chocolate truffles - 10

Method: For the sea salt foam, combine the cream and salt in a chilled bowl and whip until medium peaks. Knead the dough, roll out into dumpling wrappers and seal with a truffle inside. Steam for 6 to 7 minutes and serve with the sea salt foam.

(recipe from Zhang Catherine)

Do you like your dumplings steamed or fried?