Mahakumbh Mela 2025: The local delicacies to eat while visiting Prayagraj
Prayagraj will welcome large crowds for Mahakumbh 2025. Explore its culinary scene at popular spots like Pandit ji ki Chaat and Netram Moolchand.
During the upcoming mega religious fair, Mahakumbh 2025, lakhs of people will gather in the city of prayagraj. When visiting, check out the famous places in the city that serve authentic food.
Pandit ji ki Chaat
This shop is widely known and famous for its chaat. They offer a variety of snacks and chaat options, including Aloo Tikki, Tamatar Chat, Pani Puri, Dahi Vada, and Gulab Jamun.
Must try: Dahi bada, papdi chaat
Price for two: ₹100
Location: Thornhill Road, ColonelGanj, George Town, Prayagraj
Netram Moolchand Sweet Shop
This shop is famous for its Desi Ghee Kachori and Subjees along with a yummy chutney and raita. And not just food, the sweets are a crowd favourite as well.
Must try: Jalebi, poori kachori
Price for two: ₹350
Location: 259, Old Katra, Near Netram Chauraha, Prayagraj
Hari Ram & Sons
Famous for its delicious samosas and namkeens, this old shop has a Unique taste of the snacks and has Maintained quality over generations.
Must try: Desi Ghee Masala Samosa
Price for two: ₹200
Location: plot Number 16, Near Lok Nath Bazaar, Chowk, Prayagraj
Dehati Rasgulla
Dehati rasgulla is famous for sweets and desserts. After opening in 1984, it soon became a crowd favourite and is now famous for its gulab jamun made in desi ghee.
Must try: Gulab jamun
Price for two: ₹200
Location: Shop No 389/329, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bairhana, Prayagraj
Shiva Chat Bhandar
A well-known shop for authentic and delicious street food, serving a wide variety of flavoursome chaat options, including pani puri, bhel puri, papdi chaat, dahi vada, and aloo tikki.
Must try: Pani puri
Price for two: ₹100
Location: Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Johnstonganj, Prayagraj
Jaiswal Dosa Corner
The dosa at Jaiswal Dosa Corner is highly praised and loved by the locals in the city.
Must try: masala dosa made with desi ghee
Price for two: ₹300
Location: Lower Ground Floor, M.G. Marg, George Town, Near Medical Chauraha, Prayagraj