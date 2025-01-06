Mahakumbh Mela 2025: The local delicacies to eat while visiting Prayagraj

During the upcoming mega religious fair, Mahakumbh 2025, lakhs of people will gather in the city of prayagraj. When visiting, check out the famous places in the city that serve authentic food. The delicacies to check out while visiting Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.

Pandit ji ki Chaat

This shop is widely known and famous for its chaat. They offer a variety of snacks and chaat options, including Aloo Tikki, Tamatar Chat, Pani Puri, Dahi Vada, and Gulab Jamun.

Must try: Dahi bada, papdi chaat

Price for two: ₹100

Location: Thornhill Road, ColonelGanj, George Town, Prayagraj

Netram Moolchand Sweet Shop

This shop is famous for its Desi Ghee Kachori and Subjees along with a yummy chutney and raita. And not just food, the sweets are a crowd favourite as well.

Must try: Jalebi, poori kachori

Price for two: ₹350

Location: 259, Old Katra, Near Netram Chauraha, Prayagraj

Hari Ram & Sons

Famous for its delicious samosas and namkeens, this old shop has a Unique taste of the snacks and has Maintained quality over generations.

Must try: Desi Ghee Masala Samosa

Price for two: ₹200

Location: plot Number 16, Near Lok Nath Bazaar, Chowk, Prayagraj

Dehati Rasgulla

Dehati rasgulla is famous for sweets and desserts. After opening in 1984, it soon became a crowd favourite and is now famous for its gulab jamun made in desi ghee.

Must try: Gulab jamun

Price for two: ₹200

Location: Shop No 389/329, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bairhana, Prayagraj

Shiva Chat Bhandar

A well-known shop for authentic and delicious street food, serving a wide variety of flavoursome chaat options, including pani puri, bhel puri, papdi chaat, dahi vada, and aloo tikki.

Must try: Pani puri

Price for two: ₹100

Location: Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Johnstonganj, Prayagraj

Jaiswal Dosa Corner

The dosa at Jaiswal Dosa Corner is highly praised and loved by the locals in the city.

Must try: masala dosa made with desi ghee

Price for two: ₹300

Location: Lower Ground Floor, M.G. Marg, George Town, Near Medical Chauraha, Prayagraj