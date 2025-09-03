Monsoon friendl Malunggay Pesto Pasta: Here's how to add a healthy twist to your favourite pasta recipe

There’s something magical about a bowl of pasta on a rainy day. The steam rising off the plate, the comforting bite of al dente noodles, the silky sauce that clings to every strand — it’s the kind of food that feels like a hug. But here’s the dilemma: while pasta is soul food, it doesn’t always feel like the healthiest option when you’re trying to keep an eye on your waistline. Enter moringa pesto pasta, the green goddess of rainy-day meals. Malunggay Pesto Pasta(Rezel Kealoha)

Moringa — also called malunggay — isn’t just a buzzword ingredient; it’s a nutritional powerhouse. Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and a whole lot of leafy green goodness, it makes for a surprisingly delicious twist in a creamy pesto sauce. And the best part? This version is dairy-free, nutty, and vibrant without being heavy. The recipe is from Astig Vegan.

Malunggay Pesto Pasta

What you’ll need

200 grams of spaghetti, linguine, or fettuccine, 1 tbsp of moringa, 10 to 12 basil leaves, ¾ cup plant-based milk, ¼ cup almonds (or any nuts, your pick), 1 tsp sea salt and 2 tsps of lemon juice

How to whip it up

First, boil your pasta until perfectly al dente. While that’s bubbling away, blitz the moringa, basil, olive oil, milk, nuts, salt, and lemon juice in a blender until it turns into a creamy green sauce. Taste and tweak — maybe more lemon if you like it zippy, maybe more olive oil if you want it silkier. Toss it with your pasta and let the strands soak up all that green magic.

Here’s a little secret: if nuts feel too pricey or hard to find, you can skip them. Add a splash more milk and oil to make up for the creaminess. It won’t be quite as rich, but it will still taste fresh and satisfying.

So the next time you’re craving comfort food without the guilt, give this moringa pesto pasta a spin. It’s wholesome, fun, and just the thing to brighten up a gloomy monsoon evening.