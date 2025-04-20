Murungai Keerai Podi is the dry chutney your dosa dreams are made of — plus, it’s a total superfood

When the summer heat starts getting brutal, our meals need to be lighter, healthier, and packed with nutrients. Enter Murungai Keerai Podi — a chutney powder made with moringa leaves that’s not just good for you, but also seriously delicious. Murungai Keerai Podi

Why moringa, you ask? This humble leaf is a total superfood since it’s packed with antioxidants, iron, and anti-inflammatory properties, perfect for keeping your energy levels up when the heat’s dragging you down. And when turned into podi, it gets a flavour-packed makeover that makes healthy eating actually exciting. This recipe is from Cooking From Heart.

Murungai Keerai Podi

Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients: 2 cups of packed moringa leaves, ½ cup urad dal, ½ cup coriander seeds, 8-10 dried red chillies, ½ tsp turmeric powder, and salt to taste

Recipe: Start by cleaning the moringa leaves and removing all stalks. Wash, pat dry, and microwave the leaves in short bursts, 2 minutes at a time, stirring in between until completely dry and crisp.

In a pan, dry roast coriander seeds, then urad dal, and finally red chillies on a low flame. Once cooled, grind them with salt into a smooth powder. Blend the roasted moringa leaves with the turmeric until coarse, then mix both powders together.

Let it cool completely before storing in an airtight jar. It stays fresh longer if kept in the fridge. Serve it with hot idlis, crispy dosas, or even a spoonful over a cool plate of curd rice.

Pro tip: Add a drizzle of sesame oil to take it to the next level. Healthy, easy, and lip-smackingly good, this podi deserves a spot in your summer routine!