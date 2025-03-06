Menu Explore
Nara Smith's Erewhon ‘Wellness from Scratch’ smoothie is $23 but here's how you can make it at home; read

ByAadrika Sominder
Mar 06, 2025 01:00 AM IST

Want to enjoy Nara Smith’s Wellness From Scratch smoothie without the Erewhon price tag? Here’s a quick guide to make this drink right at home!

Nara Smith, the internet’s favourite trad-wife, has officially joined the ranks of Hollywood’s elite with her very own Erewhon smoothie! Once reserved for royalty like Sabrina Carpenter and Hailey Bieber, this smoothie is making waves even among the most hardcore health enthusiasts — and let’s just say, it’s a bit intense. But then again, that’s exactly what we’ve come to expect from Nara Smith. Known for her over-the-top DIY cooking videos, where she’s made everything from homemade chewing gum to sprinkles from scratch, Nara has built her brand on embracing the art of crafting things from the ground up. Her viral Wellness From Scratch video series set the stage for this bold collaboration with Erewhon, a trendy LA grocery store that’s no stranger to luxury health foods.

Nara Smith's Erewhon ‘Wellness from Scratch’ smoothie
Nara Smith's Erewhon ‘Wellness from Scratch’ smoothie

The smoothie under the spotlight is a 20 oz concoction of health goodness, packed with ingredients like probiotics, collagen, banana, mango, lemon, and more. These ingredients aren’t just a mix of random super-foods, they’re carefully selected to boost your body from the inside out. At $23 for the 20 oz smoothie, it’s definitely on the pricey side, but when you consider Erewhon’s penchant for selling single strawberries for $19, it starts to make sense (well, kind of).

Do it yourself!

If you want to try the Wellness From Scratch smoothie without the Erewhon price tag, here’s a simple way to recreate this healthy drink at home!

For the ingredients, you'll need 1 small frozen banana, ½ cup mango chunks (fresh or frozen), ½ cup pineapple chunks, the juice of half a lemon, some orange juice, 1 scoop of collagen powder, 1 tbsp of probiotics powder (or the contents of 1 probiotic capsule), ½ cup of coconut water (or your preferred liquid), ½ cup of almond milk, a sprinkle of tumeric, some mint leaves and 1 tbsp of honey or agave syrup (optional for sweetness). You can also add ice cubes if you want a cooler smoothie.

To make the smoothie, start by freezing the banana and mango chunks for a thicker texture. In a blender, combine all the ingredients, then add the coconut water + almond milk and blend until smooth. If you'd like a sweeter taste, add the honey or agave syrup and a few ice cubes for an extra chill. Blend again and pour into a glass to enjoy. For that Erewhon touch, feel free to garnish with extra mango slices or a twist of lemon.

Pro Tip: Customise your smoothie by adding chia seeds or spirulina powder for extra nutrition! Enjoy!

