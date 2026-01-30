Edit Profile
    Croissant Day special: The best spots in Delhi-NCR for flaky, buttery perfection

    Today, the butter's going to seem well worth the calories!

    Published on: Jan 30, 2026 4:00 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    The croissant may be as French as it gets yet there's no arguing over the fact that the Parisian breakfast bite has firmly established itself as a globally loved staple. Today, January 30, marks National Croissant Day further reinforcing the fact that this flaky delight, transcends both borders and taste preferences. To celebrate the same, we have for you, some of the top spots across Delhi-NCR, serving up croissants in every form imaginable.

    Croissant Day special: The best spots in Delhi-NCR for flaky, buttery perfection (Photos: Princess Pinky Girl, BBC Good Food)
    L'Opéra

    Where: Multiple outlets

    Their buttery best: (Butter) croissant, almond croissant, chocolate croissant, croissant

    Price for two: 1,400

    Bread & More

    Where: Multiple outlets

    Their buttery best: Pain au chocolat, three cheese croissant, cheesy garlic croissant, chicken keema croissant, cheesy mushroom croissant, chicken cheese omelete croissant, masala egg bhurji croissant sandwich

    Price for two: 1,200

    Paul

    Where: G-1, Ground Floor, Ambience Mall, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

    Their buttery best: Masala egg bhurji croissant, croissant caprese sandwich, scrambled eggs avocado & rocket leaves croissant

    Price for two: 1,600

    Theos

    Where: Multiple outlets

    Their buttery best: Plain croissant, almond croissant, croissant nutella ferrero, smoked chicken croissant, garlic cheese croissant, chilli paneer croissant, spinach & ricotta croissanwich, creamy chicken croissanwich, creamy mushroom croissanwich, butter garlic prawn croissanwich, ham & Swiss cheese croissanwich, French vanilla croffin

    Price for two: 1,200

    Petite Pie Shop

    Where: Maidawas Rd, Sector 65, Gurgaon, Haryana, Worldmark, Sector 65, Gurgaon

    Their buttery best: Butter croissant, almond croissant, chocolate croissant, vanilla and berry croissant, nutella croissant, cookie croissant, sunny cress croissant sandwich, pesto powerhouse croissant sandwich, Parisian melt croissant sandwich, bae-lt croissant sandwich, smoked salmon with sour cream and pickled onions

    Price for two: 1,200

    Altogether Experimental

    Where: Plot 2, Khasra 264, Westend Marg, Saidulajab, Saket, New Delhi

    Their buttery best: All-day breakfast croissant sandwich, classic croissant, twice baked smoked chicken & pesto croissant, twice baked mushroom truffle & cheese croissant, twice baked almond & cinnamon croissant, twice baked chocolate croissant, tiramisu croissant

    Price for two: 1,600

    Do you like your croissant classic, or severely topped up?

    • Aalokitaa Basu
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Aalokitaa Basu

      Fashion, food and cinema - as a journalist at HT City, these drive Aalokitaa Basu to bring you fresh and fun perspectives on all things unique and trending. Sometimes the tiniest details spin the most exciting stories and you can always count on her to deliver pieces striking a perfect balance between the insightful and the frothy. Happy reading!Read More

