Croissant Day special: The best spots in Delhi-NCR for flaky, buttery perfection
Today, the butter's going to seem well worth the calories!
The croissant may be as French as it gets yet there's no arguing over the fact that the Parisian breakfast bite has firmly established itself as a globally loved staple. Today, January 30, marks National Croissant Day further reinforcing the fact that this flaky delight, transcends both borders and taste preferences. To celebrate the same, we have for you, some of the top spots across Delhi-NCR, serving up croissants in every form imaginable.
L'Opéra
Where: Multiple outlets
Their buttery best: (Butter) croissant, almond croissant, chocolate croissant, croissant
Price for two: ₹1,400
Bread & More
Where: Multiple outlets
Their buttery best: Pain au chocolat, three cheese croissant, cheesy garlic croissant, chicken keema croissant, cheesy mushroom croissant, chicken cheese omelete croissant, masala egg bhurji croissant sandwich
Price for two: ₹1,200
Paul
Where: G-1, Ground Floor, Ambience Mall, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon
Their buttery best: Masala egg bhurji croissant, croissant caprese sandwich, scrambled eggs avocado & rocket leaves croissant
Price for two: ₹1,600
Theos
Where: Multiple outlets
Their buttery best: Plain croissant, almond croissant, croissant nutella ferrero, smoked chicken croissant, garlic cheese croissant, chilli paneer croissant, spinach & ricotta croissanwich, creamy chicken croissanwich, creamy mushroom croissanwich, butter garlic prawn croissanwich, ham & Swiss cheese croissanwich, French vanilla croffin
Price for two: ₹1,200
Petite Pie Shop
Where: Maidawas Rd, Sector 65, Gurgaon, Haryana, Worldmark, Sector 65, Gurgaon
Their buttery best: Butter croissant, almond croissant, chocolate croissant, vanilla and berry croissant, nutella croissant, cookie croissant, sunny cress croissant sandwich, pesto powerhouse croissant sandwich, Parisian melt croissant sandwich, bae-lt croissant sandwich, smoked salmon with sour cream and pickled onions
Price for two: ₹1,200
Altogether Experimental
Where: Plot 2, Khasra 264, Westend Marg, Saidulajab, Saket, New Delhi
Their buttery best: All-day breakfast croissant sandwich, classic croissant, twice baked smoked chicken & pesto croissant, twice baked mushroom truffle & cheese croissant, twice baked almond & cinnamon croissant, twice baked chocolate croissant, tiramisu croissant
Price for two: ₹1,600
Do you like your croissant classic, or severely topped up?
