Hot Chocolate Day special: These Delhi-NCR pincodes serve a hug in a mug, year round
Dark, decadent and dreamy, make the most of winter ending with Delhi-NCR's top hot chocolate addresses
It might still feel tough to get out of bed in the mornings, but believe it or not - hot chocolate season is coming to an end. January 31 marks National Hot Chocolate Day, strategically scheduled to let everyone actually enjoy one of their last cups of hot choc, before the Sun starts shining down brighter and brighter, right into Spring and Summer. And these 6 sought-after spots across the city, promise to make it count.
Fabelle Chocolate, ITC Maurya
Where: ITC Maurya, Sardar Patel Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
Hot chocolate season really is incomplete till you treat yourself to a cup of richness that screams bougie. If you can relate, Fabelle at ITC Maurya has you sorted with their exquisite single-origin chocolate blend.
Special recco: Signature hot chocolate
Price for two: ₹1,000
Colocal
Where: #1 Flats, 65, Middle Lane, Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar, New Delhi
#2 HA-017, Colocal Street, Sector 104, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
If aesthetic appeal matters to you as much as flavour, Colocal easily takes the crown. As India’s first live chocolate factory, they're deeply committed to the bean-to-bar craft, offering hot chocolates that can be tailored to your preferred cocoa intensity, be it a mellow 55% to a delightfully bitter 72%. A clear standout is the campfire hot chocolate, crowned with an oversized, beautifully toasted marshmallow, melting into your cup with every sip.
Special recco: Banana hot chocolate
Price for two: ₹1,200
Manam
Where: Unit G1F, G2F, G3F, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
All the way from Hyderabad and now under the super chic Eldeco umbrella, Manam Chocolate’s signature hot chocolate is made using single-origin Indian cacao, delivering a flavour that’s layered and refined, with a silky finish that avoids being overly sweet. This one's for those that love their cup of hot chocolate cheer to be more than just a thick, bittersweet sip.
Special recco: Dulce de lece cold
Price for two: ₹1,000
The Big Chill Cakery
Where: 3B, Main Market, Khan Market, New Delhi
Queueing up outside The Big Chill Cakery on a wintry evening is a bona fide rite of passage. The Big Chill hot chocolate is both unpretentious and indulgently thick, almost like sinking your teeth into a melted almost mousse. A classic Delhi winter moment if there ever was one.
Price for two: ₹200 (for one order)
LoCol by Subko
Where: Shop 6, New Khanna Market, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi
If you're a coffee purist and turn your nose up at the instant blends and pour-overs flodding the market, chances are, you've already acquainted yourself with the sorcery underway at LoCol by Subko. It'll also be a great relief to know that the spot approaches chocolate with the same meticulous care that it does its brews. And seeing as it's a Subko venture, be prepared to get blown away by some pretty inventive flavour profiles layered into your cup.
Special reccos: Lavender drinking chocolate, podi drinking chocolate
Price for two: ₹1,500
Paul
Where: #1 28A, Upper Ground Floor, Ambience Mall, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
#2 G-1, Ground Floor, Ambience Mall, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon
If you wish you were in Paris instead of Delhi for this last push of winter, Paul might just help you get there in a sensory way. This quintessential French boulangerie offers a classic hot chocolate that’s smooth, refined and beautifully balanced. Pair it with one of their buttery croissants and voila, you have yourself a Parisian brekkie!
Special recco: Chocolate viennois
Price for two: ₹1,600
What's your favourite cup of hot choc in Delhi?
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAalokitaa Basu
Fashion, food and cinema - as a journalist at HT City, these drive Aalokitaa Basu to bring you fresh and fun perspectives on all things unique and trending. Sometimes the tiniest details spin the most exciting stories and you can always count on her to deliver pieces striking a perfect balance between the insightful and the frothy. Happy reading!Read More