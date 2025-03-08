This dump truck chicken curry will become your top pick for those lazy weekends in: Recipe!

We love a good, PACKED weekend full of social commitments and bottomless drinking. But there really is no beating the undeniable wave of lethargy, sweeping everyone off their feet (and comfortably into their beds *sigh*). And for weeks which have dragged on like the first week of March has, nothing will sound sweeter than going to bed for a day or two with no alarms in sight and a great meal waiting on the other end of our dreams. But for this weekend, we suggest skipping the deals on your favourite food delivery apps, and instead indulge in a chillaxed 20-minute recipe which literally requires you to dump the minimal list of ingredients into a hot pan and come back in a bit to scoop it up with your choice of carbs. We're telling you, the dump truck recipe style of cooking is a little too convenient and easy to get used to! Take a swing with this recipe. This dump truck chicken curry will become a lazy weekend recipe ritual(Photo: Australia's Best Recipes)

Dump truck chicken curry

Ingredients: ghee - 3tbsps, boneless chicken thighs (cut into small pieces) - 600gms, salt - 1tbsp, tomatoes - 6 to 8, garlic - 1tbsp, ginger - 1.5tbsps, fresh coriander - a large handful, green chillies - 2 to 6, freshly cracked black pepper - 1tbsp, double cream - 2tbsps, lemon - 1/2

Method: Heat 2 tablespoons of ghee or oil in a pan over high heat, then add the chicken, salt, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, coriander, and chillies. Stir everything together until well combined, cover the pan, and reduce the heat to low. Let it cook for 15 minutes. Remove the lid and give it a good stir, then add black pepper and ghee. Mix well again. Continue stirring until the sauce thickens to your desired consistency. Squeeze in half a lemon, mix it through, and garnish with more coriander and black pepper to finish.

(recipe from Cooking with Zainab)

Ready to be feasting on some delicious homemade chicken in the next 20 minutes?