This quick and light black pepper paneer sabzi is the perfect office lunch box meal

If like every other person on the internet, you too are done making sure of the authenticity of the paneer you just got from the market, use the same block to whip up this super quick, light but spicy black pepper paneer recipe to add an interesting office hour meal option to your roulette of recipes. Follow the recipe below. Quick, spicy and light: This black pepper paneer is the perfect office hour lunch meal(Photos: HealthFoodDesiVideshi, My Food Story)

Black Pepper Paneer

Ingredients: Paneer - 200gms, yoghurt/hung curd - 100gms, cashews - 8 to 9, onion - 1 medium, garlic - 3 to 4 cloves, ginger - 2 inches, green chilli - 1, salt to taste, black pepper - 1tsp, roasted cumin powder - 1tsp, kasuri methi - 1tbsp, cardamom powder - a pinch, desi ghee or oil - 1 to 2tbsps

Method: Begin by chopping your paneer block into cubes and roughly chopping the onions, ginger, garlic and green chillis. To prepare the marinade take the yogurt or hung curd in a bowl and add in the black pepper, cumin powder and salt. Add the paneer cubes and mix softly. Don't go too hard on this step, lest the tender paneer cubes crumble. Next, in a pan boil a cup of water and add the roughly chopped onions, ginger, garlic, green chilli and cashews. Boil for 3 to 4 minutes then sieve the ingredients. Once slightly cooled down, blend the boiled bunch with 2 to 3 tablespoons of the boiled water to make a smooth paste. Now heat a tablespoon of oil or desi ghee in a kadhai and pour in the freshly blended paste. Sauté for to 6 minutes until the onion paste is well cooked and then add the marinated paneer with a quarter cup of the remaining boiled water. Cover and cook for 3 to 4 minutes until the gravy is cooked thoroughly. Once done adjust the salt if required and sprinkle some kasuri methi and cardamom powder over the top. Mix well and serve with roti, rice or even quinoa.

(recipe from Dilli Foodies)

Spicy, soft and sweet, we bet this recipe will become an office lunch box staple the second you try it!