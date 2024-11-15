Fact check: Did the Netherlands really invent a paracetamol-infused ice cream meant to be sold as a painkiller?

You'd jump on it, wouldn't you?! And we don't blame you. The last thing one needs when they're sick and on hour 10 of bed rotting, is the icky taste of pills and tablets in your mouth. A Netherlands creamery then, had the perfect save for such a situation — a paracetamol infused ice cream which would make taking medicine, as joyful as dessert time — but did they really? Is paracetamol infused ice cream really available in the Netherlands?(Photo: Food and Wine, X)

For how out-of-the-box and whacky the idea sounds, a medicinal ice cream if you will, is actually too good to be true.

The fact that this ice cream is not literally up for grabs is sure. But was there ever a period of time when this ice cream was being sold by the scoop? Not quite. Fact checking authorities on the internet have traced the now resurfacing picture of the ice cream, to a patisserie by the name of Maddy, from the Netherlands working at an establishment by the name of Nagelkerke. The motivation behind coming up with this heady mixture was to create a focal point of attraction for a 2016 carnival in Holland. It is to be highlighted that the ice cream 'flavour' was not concocted with the intention of producing it more than that one time. Only meant for display and never really meant to be sold to the public, concerns by health authorities led to the removal of the ice cream, even from display.

While this appears to be the more accepted explanation at hand, some portals have presented an alternate narrative. For instance, some accounts highlight how the ice cream was allegedly created as a 'hangover cure'. However, as we know that the consumption of paracetamol is something that needs to be monitored in terms of dosage, the ice cream definitely failed to meet license requirements.

Last but not least, considering no one has actually got their hands on a scoop of this paracetamol ice cream, some on the internet are of the opinion that it was one big April Fool's joke, courtesy of the Dutch!

Nonetheless, don't let this ice cream be the only motivation you book your flight to the Netherlands. Find another (pop) culture milestone.