These silky peanut butter noodles will make you go nuts!

You don’t need a month to lay bare your understandable obsession with the nutty, warm goodness of peanut butter — but November being Peanut Butter Lovers Month makes the nutty affair a whole lot more delicious, what with the dropping temps and steaming hot eats. Crunchy, silky or protein-packed, whatever be your peanut butter preference, this recipe is as one-bite-suits-all as it gets. Spicy peanut butter noodles for a punchy winter (Photo : What Great Grandma Ate)

Spicy peanut butter noodles Ingredients: Brown rice noodles (regular noodles are fine too) - 16 ounces, garlic cloves - 3 large or 4 to 5 small, freshly grated ginger - 1tbsp, oil - 1tbsp, creamy peanut butter - 2/3 cup, (low sodium) soy sauce - 4tbsps, hot water - 1/3 to 1 cup, rice vinegar - 1tbsp, toasted sesame oil - 1tbsp, sriracha - 1 to 2tbsps, maple syrup or honey - 1 to 2tbsps, red pepper flakes - 1/2tsp, chilli garlic sauce - 2tsps (optional)

Method: Cook the noodles in boiling water and set aside. Finely mince the garlic and add it to a saute pan with 1 tablespoon of oil, a neutral oil or even olive oil works. Cook on low heat for about two minutes, until the garlic turns lightly golden. Add the grated ginger and saute for another minute. Take the pan off the heat, pour in the remaining sauce ingredients (begin with 1/3 cup water), and whisk until smooth. Add more water as needed to reach the consistency you prefer. The exact amount of water will vary based on the peanut butter brand and how thick or runny you want your sauce to be.

Taste and adjust. Add more soy sauce, sriracha, or any seasoning of your preference.

Toss the cooked noodles with about half the sauce to start. Avoid adding all the sauce at once as it might end up being too. Serve topped with crushed peanuts, scallions, and red pepper flakes. Pair with veggies or protein of choice.

Pro tip: Avoid picking a heavily salted butter as the sodium from the soy sauce and sriracha can easily make the sauce saltier than you’d like.

(Recipe from Eat with Clarity)

Are you too dreaming of that first utterly, butterly bite?