Poutine Day: Make the perfect bowl of golden fries, gooey curds, and gravy dreams with this classic Canadian recipe

Canada has given the world many great things: breathtaking landscapes, kind-hearted people, and yes, delicious food. Today, on Poutine Day, we take a moment to honour one of Canada’s most iconic culinary contributions: poutine. While the country may be known for its maple syrup and snowy winters, nothing warms the soul quite like a plate of hot, gravy-drenched fries topped with squeaky cheese curds. Poutine

Poutine originated in Quebec in the 1950s and quickly became a national treasure. What started as a humble dish served in diners and roadside stands has now found its way onto menus across the world. The beauty of poutine lies in its simplicity — crispy French fries, rich brown gravy, and fresh cheese curds. It’s comfort food at its finest.

If you’ve never tried poutine before, today is the perfect day to experience it. And if you're already a fan, why not try making it at home? Here’s a straightforward recipe to recreate this Canadian classic in your own kitchen.

How to make poutine

Ingredients:

For the gravy, you’ll need 3 tbsps of cornstarch, 2 tbsps of cold water, 6 tbsps of unsalted butter, and ¼ cup of all-purpose flour. You’ll also need 30 ounces of chicken broth along with freshly ground pepper and salt to taste.

For the fries, use 2 pounds of potatoes (around 3 to 4 medium-sized ones). You’ll also need peanut oil or another neutral oil for deep frying.

Finally, for the toppings, gather about 1 to 1½ cups of white cheddar cheese curds. If you can’t find curds, torn chunks of mozzarella are a good substitute, though you’ll miss the signature squeak.

Recipe for gravy:

Start by mixing the cornstarch and water in a small bowl and setting it aside. In a large saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the flour and stir constantly for about five minutes, or until the mixture turns a golden brown. This is your roux, and it forms the base of your gravy.

Next, slowly whisk in the chicken broth. Bring the mixture to a boil, then stir in about half of the cornstarch slurry. Let it simmer for a minute. If the gravy isn’t thick enough for your liking, add more of the slurry in small amounts until it reaches the right consistency. Season with pepper and salt, then keep it warm while you prepare the fries.

Recipe for fries:

Cut the potatoes into ½ inch thick sticks and soak them in cold water for at least an hour (or even longer if you have time). This helps remove excess starch and makes the fries crispier.

When you're ready to cook, heat the oil in a deep fryer or heavy-bottomed pot to 300°F (150°C). Remove the potatoes from the water and dry them thoroughly with paper towels. Fry them in batches for 5 to 8 minutes — they should be soft but not yet golden. Remove the fries and let them cool on a wire rack or paper towels.

Increase the oil temperature to 375°F (190°C), then fry the potatoes a second time until they’re golden brown and crispy. Drain them again and season lightly with salt while still hot.

Put it all together

Place your hot fries in a large serving bowl. Pour a generous ladle of the hot gravy over the fries and toss gently. Add the cheese curds, and toss again so they begin to melt slightly into the hot fries and gravy. Add more gravy if desired, and top with freshly ground black pepper. Serve immediately while everything is hot and gooey.

Whether you’re in Canada or halfway across the world, Poutine Day is a great excuse to indulge in this rich and satisfying dish. So grab some potatoes, heat up the oil, and get ready to enjoy a bite of Canadian deliciousness. Happy Poutine Day!