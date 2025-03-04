Confused about lunch? Let this onion chutney recipe change your life!

Nothing really hits the spot like a sumptuous plate of dal chawal and sabzi. That being said, if you aren't a hound for carb counting, that can get quite repetitive pretty soon. Some chicken here and a different sabzi there, you do manage to make it through the week — but when was the last time you felt excited about digging into a homemade weekday lunch? This onion chutney recipe will become a lunch hour staple for you(Photo: Aarti Madan)

This onion chutney recipe is here then, to shake things up for you on the flavour front. And the best thing about it? It's super quick and easy and carries no fancy ingredients. Here's the recipe!

Onion chutney

Ingredients: Dry red chillies - 7 to 8, oil - 2 to 3tsps, chana dal - 1/2tsp, urad dal - 1/2tsp, garlic cloves - 7, jeera - 1tsp, methi - 1/4tsp, sliced onions - 3 to 4, salt to taste, imli, jaggery powder - 1tsp, haldi - a sprinkle; for the tempering — oil - 1tsp, urad dal - 1tsp, mustard seeds - 1tsp, curry leaves - 10 to 12, hing - a pinch

Method: Soak the dry red chillies in hot water. As they steep, heat oil on a pan and quickly brown some chana dal and urad dal along with a few cloves of garlic, jeera and methi. Once these ingredients get some colour and start becoming fragrant, add in the onion and give it a good mix. As soon as it even slightly becomes turning transparent, add some salt, the red chillies, imli and jaggery powder. Give it a good toss and transfer to a blender. Wait till room temperature then give it a good blend to achieve a thick paste. Now for the tempering, heat some oil again and add the urad dal, mustard seeds, curry leaves and a pinch of hing. Once this turns fragrant add in the paste and give it a good mix. You can relish this on the side as a condiment, or eat it like a full meal over some steaming hot rice and ghee.

(recipe from Dining with Dhoot)

Ready to add a flavour bomb to your lunch rotations?