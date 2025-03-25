Ramzan recipes: Quick low-cal, high-protein chicken tikka stuffed naans that'll come together in just 30 mins!

For those fasting through the day, indulging in high calorie bites at Iftar makes complete sense. But here's the thing, why take the high-cal route when you can get as much bang for buck in a recipe that comes together in just 30 minutes, is essentially low-calorie and immensely high-protein. So basically, it's chicken tikka, stuffed in naan seals and toasted to a soft golden crisp on a hot tawa. We're busy drooling right now, so you could get started with the recipe instead. These low-cal, high-protein chicken tikka stuffed naans are the perfect Iftar recipe!(Photos: Bake with Zoha)

Chicken tikka stuffed naans

Ingredients: For the naan dough — self-raising flour - 200gms, Greek yoghurt - 180gms, pinch of salt; For the chicken tikka filling — oil - 1tbsp, diced chicken breats - 300gms, Greek yoghurt - 1tbsp, ginger-garlic paste - 1tsp, tomato puree - 1tsp, juiced lemon - 1/4, Kashmiri red chilli powder - 3/4tsp, garam masala - 1/2tsp, ground cumin - 1tsp, ground coriander - 1tsp, salt - 1/2tsp, cream cheese - 1/5tbsp, chopped fresh coriander - 1tbsp

Method: In a bowl, combine yogurt, flour, and salt until a rough dough forms. Knead for 5 minutes until smooth, then cover and let it rest for 30 minutes to 1 hour. For the chicken tikka filling, coat the chicken in yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, tomato puree, spices, and lemon juice. Allow it to marinate for as long as time permits you — the longer the marination time, the juicier the final bites. As the chicken marinates, heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Cook the chicken for 8 to 10 minutes letting most of the liquid evaporate. Turn off the heat, then stir in the cream cheese and coriander and set aside to cool.

Coming back to the dough, divide the it into 6 portions rolling each into a ball. Proceed to flatten on a floured surface, and place a spoonful of filling and some mozzarella in the center, the latter being optional. Pinch the edges to seal. Now gently press down, flip, and flatten into small discs.

You may be tempted to deep fry these beautiful, juice dripping pockets but a dry pan or tawa will be best for the final payoff. Cook the stuffed naans over medium heat for 3 minutes on each side, until golden. For the final finish, brush the tops with garlic butter (just melt butter, garlic, and coriander) before serving.

(recipe from Kausar Raja)

We for one, cannot wait to sink our teeth into a pillow-y, juicy bite of these chicken tikka stuffed naans!