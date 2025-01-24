Love your ramen but can't stomach the spice like Robert Pattinson? Hacks to handle the heat

We may have Buldak to thank for the 2x, 3x spicy ramen challenges, but the big blow up of Korean cuisine when it comes to the global food scene can solely be attributed to the booming K-exports flooding the market in congruence with flavour profiles and textures that both excite the taste buds and feel like a warm hug on a rainy day. Easy hacks to help you handle the heat in your favourite bowl of ramen(Photos: Instagram)

That being said, the spice levels, accelerated by the sour punches are pretty key to authentic Korean food, especially the evergreen favourite, a piping hot bowl of ramen. And so that's what Parasite director Bong Joon-ho took the star of his next project Mickey 17, Robert Pattinson, to try out. In an adorable video shared by the director, Robert can be seen struggling pretty hard with his bowl of ramen, also quipping how the feeling of heat just doesn't seem to go away.

Now if you too love the punch a good slurp of steaming hot ramen packs but find yourself doubling over in near-pain when it comes to handling the heat, we've got your covered. Give these simple hacks a try.

Creams and dairy

Several internet-tested hacks attempt to nip the spice attack in the bud itself, by muting the heat in the preparatory stage itself. Instead of boiling your noodles in water, simply switch it out with milk. Conversely, stir in some cream, simple or heavy to achieve the same effect. Not down with THAT much dairy in your food? You can chose the degree at which the spice gets diluted, by simply sticking to a single slice of cheese or a strong sprinkle of mozzarella, also adding some chew and bite.

Some underrated hacks here also include a spoonful of mayonnaise or even a dollop of peanut butter, though how either come off tasting will ultimately depend on the flavour of your ramen.

Drink down the heat

Don't feel like altering the chemistry of your bowl of ramen lest you offend the Korean food Gods? Instead of stirring in the milk, simply sip on it! Guzzling some milk between your mouthfuls of ramen will make the experience less of pain and more of pleasure for your taste buds. Also in the running? Acidic beverages. While the fizz might aggravate the heat on your mouth, it'll make the after-math much simpler for your tummy, especially if you have a sensitive one.

So are you ready to get your ramen on?