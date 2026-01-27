Plant-forward dining, perfected: Restaurants putting luxury vegetarian dining on the global map

KLE, Zurich Meal for two: Approx. ₹20,000++ Pro-plant dining, perfected: How luxury vegetarian dining is going global (Photos: Tendril and KLE; sourced from Rupali Dean) A dining gem that feels like slipping into someone's cosy living room. The restaurant's outdoor terrace beckons you to linger when the weather turns soft and golden. Inside, Zineb Hattab, Spain-born Moroccan at heart, trained in Modena with Massimo Bottura and in New York with Enrique Olvera, runs the show with a finesse. KLE is Switzerland's first purely vegan restaurant to receive a Micheline Star. Take her signature dish: the deeply earthy black pearl mushroom served with a sauce that is simply magical with 25 hyper local ingredients, including lemongrass plucked from Weggis. Or the bread, those semolina buns, slathered with egg free aquafaba aioli and paired with Moroccan spiced pickles. The dishes aren't just food, they're edible chapters of her personal story, guiding you through her cultural crossroads with every bite. Expect a surprise menu of four to six courses in the evenings, paired with wines rooted in local terroir.

A creation from KLE, Zurich (Photo: Sourced from Rupali Dean)

Avatara, Dubai Meal for two: Approx. ₹28,000++ Lead by Chef Omkar Walve, Avatara in Dubai is a one-Michelin-starred celebration of Indian vegetarian fine dining, the first pure vegetarian Indian restaurant in the city to earn the accolade. It boldly ditches the usual suspects, paneer, mushrooms, onions, and garlic. A wild gamble, perhaps, but the result? Pure alchemy. Step inside, and the dining room feels more like a reverie. Seventeen courses unfold like a masterful symphony, each dish radiant with intention and artistry. A liquid-centered yogurt bonbon with popping candy kicks off the show, cheekily tangy yet refined. A palate-awakening palak and mustard greens trio follows, setting the tone, this isn't anything you have eaten before. By course five, the kitchen flexes hard: aloe vera and tom kha gelato with kokum granita, basil, and grilled watermelon, a cooling waltz of sweet, sour, and herbal. Just when you're sure it's peaked, buttery corn and shishito pepper magic arrive, served with piping hot bhatura bread. Each course is served with a story, whether it's a hometown spice or childhood memory woven into the flavours.

A creation from Avatara, Dubai (Photo: Sourced from Rupali Dean)

Jag, Singapore Meal for two: Approx. ₹28,000++ Tucked away in a beautifully restored 19th century warehouse, this Michelin-starred haven by chef Jeremy Gillon and restaurateur Anant Tyagi takes the humble vegetable and sends it on a gourmet journey. Imagine peak season produce, French, no less, paired with wild foraged herbs, kissed by creative techniques, and occasionally complemented by perfectly poised proteins. Take the Shallot/Banana Shallot course, pickled shallots for zip, banana shallot puree for silkiness, grilled shallots for smokiness, a wobbly shallot jelly for fun, all crowned with puffed buckwheat. Finished with grilled shallot stock and sarriette oil, it's a masterclass in elevating humble alliums. Proteins, like sustainably farmed halibut in the Chestnut/Mushroom/Halibut dish, are the graceful understudy, delicately roasted to complement chestnuts in every form, velvety puree, nutty crumble, earthy fricassee, and a silken veloute. No menus handed over, just your dietary quirks carefully noted. Vegans? Yes you're enthusiastically welcome here. Oh, and the cheese trolley? It's outrageous in the best possible way, think curated decadence on wheels.

A spread from Jag, Singapore (Photo: Sourced from Rupali Dean)

Aangan, Brijrama Palace, Varanasi Meal for two: Approx. ₹14,000++ Varanasi isn't just a city, it's chaos and beauty all rolled into one, a sensory whirlwind. At Aangan, the crown jewel of Brijrama Palace, a 10-course gastronomic voyage echo's the city's layered soul. The meal begins with achappam, a South Indian bite reimagined as edible art inspired by ancient kalachakra patterns. The ceviche follows, a minimalist marvel of coconut, jasmine oil, and betel leaf broth that balances simplicity with intrigue. Just as you're revelling in this modern elegance, the mains proudly pull you back to Banaras's heart; smoky vegetable curry, scooped up with buttery, cloud soft sheermal roti. And dessert? A frothy saffron malaiyo so weightless that it feels otherworldly, and rasmalai tres leches, where khoya sponge cake swims in saffron milk and jaggery jelly.

A spread from Aangan, Varanasi (Photo: Sourced from Rupali Dean)

Tendril, London Meal for two: Approx. ₹10,500++ At Tendril, Chef Rishim Sachdeva wears the label proudly: 'A (Mostly) Vegan Kitchen & Bar'. After cutting his teeth at culinary icons like the Chiltern Firehouse and the Fat Duck, Sachdeva turned a pop-up into a permanent haven, thanks to a £150,000 (around two crores) crowdfunding boost. From the first bite, dishes come alive with imagination. A white bean puree with garlic and chilli delivers unexpected vibrance, silky and bold. Smoked aubergine with kalamatas and tahini radiates smoky decadence, pairing perfectly with sourdough. Smoked celeriac croquettes, encased in a cracking shell, reveal a velvety interior kissed with harissa. Then there are leek fritters, whispering of bhaji texture but reframed with curry leaf aioli, crispy on the outside, soft and fragrant within. At the crescendo of the meal sits the cauliflower massaman, layered with coconut, plums, and a blend of spices, served with the grace of a masterpiece painting. Labels become irrelevant here, flavour is king, and the vegetables reign supreme.

A spread from Tendril, London (Photo: Sourced from Rupali Dean)