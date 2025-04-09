Love your sambar? This Karnataka-style sambar chicken recipe has your name written all over it

A well of spicy, tangy sambar in the middle of steaming hot rice with some podi powder and poppadums on the side is heaven on a plate. If you're as obsessed with this unbeatable combo as us, this Karnataka-style chicken sambar recipe is the perfect non-vegetarian upgrade to the wholesome flavour palette. Now before this offends any of the cuisine purists out there, all we would like to say is that don't knock it till you try it — although once you do, we assure you there's no going back! Have you tried this Karnataka-style sambar chicken recipe?

Sambar Chicken

Ingredients: Oil - 2tbsps, cumin seeds - 1tsp, curry leaves - 10 to 12, roughly chopped green chillies - 3, onion - 3/4 cup, tomato - 1/2 cup, turmeric powder - 1/4tsp, chili powder - 1tsp, salt - 1tbsp (or to taste), coriander powder - 1/2tsp, chicken - 500gms, sambar powder - 1.5tbsps, chopped coriander leaves - 2tbsps

Method: Heat some oil in a pan and add the cumin seeds and curry leaves. Once the jeera starts popping and the curry leaves start getting crisp, add the green chillies followed by the chopped onions and tomatoes. Let the onions start turning a little transparent as the tomatoes soften before adding in the turmeric powder, chili powder, salt to taste and coriander powder. Give this a good mix before adding the chicken pieces and make sure they get well coated with the cooking masala. Now add the sambar powder on top before giving it another good mix. Add some water and let the chicken cook. Let this dry down to your desired consistency before adding the chopped coriander for that final bit of earthiness. If you want to have your sambar chicken with rice, retain the gravy — though this tangy recipe in particular tastes best when dried down to a charred yet creamy consistency.

(recipe from Kenneth Gopinath)

Is your mouth also watering like ours?